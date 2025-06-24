"Scrolling past every lesbian WNBA thing": Jonquel Jones dishes out cryptic message amid injury rehab

Jonquel Jones sent out a cryptic message addressing the WNBA’s queer couples on Monday, as she continues to recover from an ankle injury. Jones mentioned that she will be scrolling past every “lesbian WNBA thing” she comes across for the rest of the season, stating that she has learned her lesson.

“Scrolling past every lesbian WNBA thing I see for the rest of the season. I learned my lesson 😅,” Jones wrote.

On May 29, Jones reacted to an Instagram post by the account thefruitslice, which had ranked WNBA teams based on their sexuality. While giving her thoughts on the matter, Jones accidentally brought up Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes’ sexuality.

The New York Liberty star wished to see her team ranked higher and argued for the same by bringing up Johannes’ sexuality.

Fans quickly pointed out that Johannes hadn’t publicly come out. Upon learning this information, Jones issued an apology.

“I thought they was out lmao my badddd,” Jones wrote.

Luckily, the New York Liberty star was able to control what could’ve otherwise been a bad situation for her. According to Jones, she will be minding her business as she continues to recover from a significant right ankle sprain.

Jonquel Jones is expected to be out for at least four to six weeks

Jonquel Jones went down with an ankle injury against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. The 2024 WNBA Finals MVP had to be carried off the floor during the second quarter. On Saturday, the Liberty announced that Jones suffered a right ankle sprain and is expected to be out for approximately four to six weeks.

The team noted that Jones has avoided what could’ve been a long-term injury. At 31, Jones’ trajectory would’ve plummeted if she had picked one up. The Liberty star previously sprained the same ankle against the Washington Mystics on June 5. This sidelined her for two games against the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.

Jonquel Jones has been solid for New York this season, averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The team is 1-2 in three games without her. It will be up to Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart to get the Liberty through this tough stretch.

The team will head to the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

