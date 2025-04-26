Seattle Storm guard makes major claim about Caitlin Clark’s Fever after offseason roster shake-up

Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown made a bold prediction about Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever's 2025 season. Brown and Co. are entering a new season in which they won't be considered favorites to win the title, but are preparing to compete against anybody.

However, the Fever are projected to compete against the league's heavyweights. Brown talked about the expectations surrounding the Fever after a busy offseason that made them go from the No. 6 seed in the standings in 2024 to a legitimate contender.

During Friday's episode of her "Full Circle" podcast, Brown admitted the Fever's championship window just opened, and they need to cash in.

"They said, 'We need to give her a more elite supporting cast' and potentially not as many players need to be spoon-fed buckets," she said. "... You have a Natasha Howard and a DeWanna Bonner that can just straight go get their own bucket, and they're huge, ok? These are tall people. ... They're a matchup nightmare.

"Sophie Cunningham has been playing out of position in Phoenix for the last three years. She's a very underrated defender and now you have very elite rim protection in Bri Turner. So now, you gon' keep Aliyah Boston out of foul trouble, which means she's going to be able to stay on the court. Do I think that they are contenders? Yes, I do.

Lexie Brown makes a bold prediction for Caitlin Clark

During the same conversation, Brown touched on Clark's abilities to score and facilitate for her teammates. The Storm guard further said that Clark could end up becoming the greatest point guard in league history.

"There was a lot of misconceptions about Caitlin Clark's overall game," Brown said. "I think that people got so caught up in her scoring that they didn't realize how good of a point guard she was in college.

"The plays that she was making despite all of that was insane, but people were so caught up in the logo 3s, the 20 3-point attempts per game, which was so much fun to watch. I always said she can potentially be one of the best point guards to ever play in the WNBA."

Caitlin Clark and the Fever know the expectations will be exponentially bigger this season, but nobody is backing down from the challenges.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst.

