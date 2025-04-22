Seattle Storm’s Erica Wheeler lightheartedly pressures $185,000 teammate for proper welcome ahead of WNBA season

The Seattle Storm brought back a familiar face when they decided to re-sign Alysha Clark. However, they didn't stop there, and they also brought former Indiana Fever star Erica Wheeler to add some veteran firepower to the mix as well.

So, since Clark is pretty familiar with the city, its traditions and gastronomy, and might already be all settled in, Wheeler wants Clark to give her a helping hand as well.

Wheeler asked Clark to feed her some 'welcome to Seattle' food.

"I am saying tho, Alysha Clark, can I get some welcome to Seattle cookies, soup, dinner or somethinggggggggg! I am just saying that would be nice 😎," Wheeler jokingly posted on X.

Clark helped the Storm capture a couple of WNBA championships in her first tenure with the organization. She has played the fifth-most games in franchise history.

Per Spotrac, she will make $185,000 next season, so she can certainly afford to take Wheeler to grab a bite before the start of the season.

Erica Wheeler is looking forward to the next step in her career

Erica Wheeler was highly coveted in free agency. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists for Turkish side Nesibe Aydin GSK of the Women’s Basketball Super League.

When asked about her decision to leave the Fever and take her talents to Seattle, she raved about the team's prestige in the WNBA as well as the plethora of veteran talents on their roster:

“Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka (Ogwumike), Alysha Clark, Skylar (Diggins-Smith), and Gabby (Williams). I can’t wait to get to work."

Erica Wheeler is one of the best undrafted players in WNBA history, and her veteran leadership and playmaking will be huge for a Seattle Storm team that will look to improve from last season.

Perhaps all she needs to be at her best is a nice meal or two, so Clark and the rest of the team better give her what she's looking for.

