  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for May 19 | 2025 WNBA season

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for May 19 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 20, 2025 00:43 GMT
The Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday (Image sources: Getty and Imagn)
The Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday (Image sources: Getty and Imagn)

The Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Ad

Both teams are looking to bounce back after dropping their WNBA season openers. Dallas was defeated by the visiting Minnesota Lynx 99-84 on Friday, while Seattle suffered an 81-59 road loss against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Seattle Storm

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Alysha Clark31020001-31-20-0-1
Nneka Ogwumike83001003-60-02-33
Ezi Magbegor32110001-30-01-22
Gabby Williams50111012-21-10-01
Skylar Diggins30500011-41-10-13
Erica Wheeler30000000-00-03-4-6
Li Yueru00000000-10-00-0-7
Lexie BrownDNP----------
Zia CookeDNP----------
Dominique MalongaDNP----------
Katie Lou SamuelsonDNP----------
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dallas Wings

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DiJonai Carrington20000201-20-10-0-6
Myisha Hines-Allen03420000-00-00-01
NaLyssa Smith42020001-20-12-2-6
Arike Ogunbowale50010002-41-20-0-6
Paige Bueckers71200103-41-10-07
Tyasha Harris21210111-10-00-01
Maddy Siegrist00010000-20-00-07
Teaira McCowan64100012-20-02-27
Kaila CharlesDNP----------
Luisa GeiselsöderDNP----------
Aziaha JamesDNP----------
JJ QuinerlyDNP----------
Ad

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Dallas Wings had a 26-25 lead over the Seattle Storm at the end of the first quarter. Paige Bueckers had seven points and two assists on 3-for-4 shooting for the Wings, while Teaira McCowan added six points and four rebounds off the bench. Nneka Ogwumike scored eight points on 3-for-6 shooting for the Storm.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications