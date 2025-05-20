Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for May 19 | 2025 WNBA season

The Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after dropping their WNBA season openers. Dallas was defeated by the visiting Minnesota Lynx 99-84 on Friday, while Seattle suffered an 81-59 road loss against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Seattle Storm

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Alysha Clark 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -1 Nneka Ogwumike 8 3 0 0 1 0 0 3-6 0-0 2-3 3 Ezi Magbegor 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 1-2 2 Gabby Williams 5 0 1 1 1 0 1 2-2 1-1 0-0 1 Skylar Diggins 3 0 5 0 0 0 1 1-4 1-1 0-1 3 Erica Wheeler 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 -6 Li Yueru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Lexie Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Zia Cooke DNP - - - - - - - - - - Dominique Malonga DNP - - - - - - - - - - Katie Lou Samuelson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Wings

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DiJonai Carrington 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Myisha Hines-Allen 0 3 4 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 NaLyssa Smith 4 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 2-2 -6 Arike Ogunbowale 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 2-4 1-2 0-0 -6 Paige Bueckers 7 1 2 0 0 1 0 3-4 1-1 0-0 7 Tyasha Harris 2 1 2 1 0 1 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 Maddy Siegrist 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 7 Teaira McCowan 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 2-2 0-0 2-2 7 Kaila Charles DNP - - - - - - - - - - Luisa Geiselsöder DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aziaha James DNP - - - - - - - - - - JJ Quinerly DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Dallas Wings had a 26-25 lead over the Seattle Storm at the end of the first quarter. Paige Bueckers had seven points and two assists on 3-for-4 shooting for the Wings, while Teaira McCowan added six points and four rebounds off the bench. Nneka Ogwumike scored eight points on 3-for-6 shooting for the Storm.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

