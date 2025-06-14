Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - June 14 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries is one of four WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games slated for Saturday. This will be the Storm’s fourth matchup of the in-season tournament, while the Valkyries are set to play their fifth game.

Golden State has been impressive, winning four of its first nine games in the WNBA. The team is on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Las Vegas Aces and the LA Sparks.

The Storm are also in good form, winning three in a row, against the Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx.

Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The first-ever Storm-Valkyries game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST from the Chase Center on June 14. The live broadcast of the game will air locally on CW Seattle, KPIX and KMAX 31. Fans can stream the game live with FuboTV and WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Storm (-476) vs Valkyries (+350)

Odds: Storm (-9) vs. Valkyries (+9)

Total (O/U): Storm (o155.5 -110) vs. Valkyries (u155.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Preview

After losing four games in a row, the Golden State Valkyries have turned things around with back-to-back wins against the Aces and the Sparks.

Kalya Thornton is leading the charge for Golden State, with 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Veronica Burton has also been solid, averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Storm have relied on veteran guard Skylar Diggins, who's averaging 17.8 points and 6.4 assists per game. Nneka Ogwumike has also been a solid second option, recording 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.

While Golden State has rallied and won its last two matchups, taking down the Storm, who are on a three-game winning streak, might prove to be too much.

Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineup

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Carla Leite | SF: Kayla Thornton | PF: Temi Fagbenle | C: Monique Billings

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins’ points total for this game sits at 17.5, which is lower than her season average of 17.8 points per game. She scored 18 points in Wednesday’s win over Minnesota. Bet on the over for Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Veronica Burton’s points total for the Seattle game is set at 13.5. This is slightly higher than her season average of 12.3 points, and she could struggle to surpass the mark, especially against a defensively sound team like the Storm.

Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Golden State Valkyries are underdogs despite playing at home and will likely struggle to keep up with the Storm. Expect Seattle to get a comfortable win. This will likely be a low-scoring game with the points total staying under 155.5

Our prediction: The Storm to win

