Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever battled the Seattle Storm on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into Tuesday, the Storm is No. 6 with a 20-18 record. They aim to extend their winning streak to four games. The Fever (19-18) are half a game behind the Storm at No. 8. They are on a two-game losing skid.

Indiana has already clinched the regular-season series against Seattle. The Fever had a 94-86 win on June 24 and a 78-74 victory on Aug. 3. Tuesday's game was the third and final meeting between the teams.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 3 4 0 0 1 1 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 7 Natasha Howard 2 2 2 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 10 Aliyah Boston 11 5 2 1 2 0 0 3-8 1-2 4-6 10 Kelsey Mitchell 16 0 2 1 1 1 0 6-11 2-3 2-2 8 Odyssey Sims 10 2 2 1 1 1 0 4-9 2-3 0-0 11 Aerial Powers 2 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 Brianna Turner 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 Shey Peddy 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 3 Damiris Dantas 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 1 Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Chloe Bibby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Seattle Storm player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Gabby Williams 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -7 Nneka Ogwumike 12 2 0 1 1 2 0 5-7 2-2 0-0 -8 Ezi Magbegor 6 2 1 3 0 1 1 3-4 0-1 0-0 -10 Brittney Sykes 6 0 1 1 0 3 0 1-3 0-1 4-5 -9 Skylar Diggins 6 1 6 0 0 2 4 1-3 0-1 4-4 -11 Erica Wheeler 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -4 Dominique Malonga 4 3 1 1 0 0 1 2-4 0-1 0-0 -4 Tiffany Mitchell 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Lexie Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Zia Cooke DNP - - - - - - - - - - Mackenzie Holmes DNP - - - - - - - - - - Katie Lou Samuelson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 26-20 lead over the Seattle Storm at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting for Indiana.

Indiana increased its lead to as high as 13 in the second quarter. The Fever led 50-39 at halftime.

Mitchell led the Fever in the first half with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Aliyah Boston added 11 points and five rebounds, while Odyssey Sims scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers).

Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-2 from the 3-point line, in the first half. Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes and Ezi Magbegor added six points apiece.

Seattle will next face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Meanwhile, Indiana will return to action on Friday against the LA Sparks.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

