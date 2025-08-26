Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 26, 2025 23:58 GMT
The Indiana Fever battled the Seattle Storm on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into Tuesday, the Storm is No. 6 with a 20-18 record. They aim to extend their winning streak to four games. The Fever (19-18) are half a game behind the Storm at No. 8. They are on a two-game losing skid.

Indiana has already clinched the regular-season series against Seattle. The Fever had a 94-86 win on June 24 and a 78-74 victory on Aug. 3. Tuesday's game was the third and final meeting between the teams.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull34001101-21-10-07
Natasha Howard22200101-20-00-010
Aliyah Boston115212003-81-24-610
Kelsey Mitchell160211106-112-32-28
Odyssey Sims102211104-92-30-011
Aerial Powers23110001-10-00-04
Brianna Turner02000010-10-00-01
Shey Peddy20110001-20-10-03
Damiris Dantas41010002-30-10-01
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Chloe BibbyDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Aari McDonaldDNP----------
Seattle Storm player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Gabby Williams21101101-30-10-0-7
Nneka Ogwumike122011205-72-20-0-8
Ezi Magbegor62130113-40-10-0-10
Brittney Sykes60110301-30-14-5-9
Skylar Diggins61600241-30-14-4-11
Erica Wheeler33100001-31-20-0-4
Dominique Malonga43110012-40-10-0-4
Tiffany Mitchell01000000-10-00-0-2
Lexie BrownDNP----------
Zia CookeDNP----------
Mackenzie HolmesDNP----------
Katie Lou SamuelsonDNP----------
Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 26-20 lead over the Seattle Storm at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting for Indiana.

Indiana increased its lead to as high as 13 in the second quarter. The Fever led 50-39 at halftime.

Mitchell led the Fever in the first half with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Aliyah Boston added 11 points and five rebounds, while Odyssey Sims scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers).

Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-2 from the 3-point line, in the first half. Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes and Ezi Magbegor added six points apiece.

Seattle will next face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Meanwhile, Indiana will return to action on Friday against the LA Sparks.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
