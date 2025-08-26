Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 26 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Indiana Fever battled the Seattle Storm on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Coming into Tuesday, the Storm is No. 6 with a 20-18 record. They aim to extend their winning streak to four games. The Fever (19-18) are half a game behind the Storm at No. 8. They are on a two-game losing skid.
Indiana has already clinched the regular-season series against Seattle. The Fever had a 94-86 win on June 24 and a 78-74 victory on Aug. 3. Tuesday's game was the third and final meeting between the teams.
Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
3
4
0
0
1
1
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
7
Natasha Howard
2
2
2
0
0
1
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
10
Aliyah Boston
11
5
2
1
2
0
0
3-8
1-2
4-6
10
Kelsey Mitchell
16
0
2
1
1
1
0
6-11
2-3
2-2
8
Odyssey Sims
10
2
2
1
1
1
0
4-9
2-3
0-0
11
Aerial Powers
2
3
1
1
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
4
Brianna Turner
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
1
Shey Peddy
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
3
Damiris Dantas
4
1
0
1
0
0
0
2-3
0-1
0-0
1
Makayla Timpson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chloe Bibby
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sydney Colson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sophie Cunningham
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aari McDonald
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seattle Storm player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Gabby Williams
2
1
1
0
1
1
0
1-3
0-1
0-0
-7
Nneka Ogwumike
12
2
0
1
1
2
0
5-7
2-2
0-0
-8
Ezi Magbegor
6
2
1
3
0
1
1
3-4
0-1
0-0
-10
Brittney Sykes
6
0
1
1
0
3
0
1-3
0-1
4-5
-9
Skylar Diggins
6
1
6
0
0
2
4
1-3
0-1
4-4
-11
Erica Wheeler
3
3
1
0
0
0
0
1-3
1-2
0-0
-4
Dominique Malonga
4
3
1
1
0
0
1
2-4
0-1
0-0
-4
Tiffany Mitchell
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-2
Lexie Brown
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Zia Cooke
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mackenzie Holmes
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Katie Lou Samuelson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever game summary
The Indiana Fever had a 26-20 lead over the Seattle Storm at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting for Indiana.
Indiana increased its lead to as high as 13 in the second quarter. The Fever led 50-39 at halftime.
Mitchell led the Fever in the first half with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Aliyah Boston added 11 points and five rebounds, while Odyssey Sims scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers).
Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-2 from the 3-point line, in the first half. Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes and Ezi Magbegor added six points apiece.
Seattle will next face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Meanwhile, Indiana will return to action on Friday against the LA Sparks.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
