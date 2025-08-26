Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 26 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Seattle Storm continue their nine-day-long road trip, traveling to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Fever. Tuesday’s clash at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will mark the third and final meeting between the teams, with the Fever having already clinched the regular season series 2-0.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The Storm-Fever game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on CBSSN, and can also be streamed on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Storm (-170) vs Fever (+142)

Odds: Storm (-3.5 -110)vs Fever (+3.5 -110)

Ad

Trending

Total (O/U): Storm (o166.5 -110) vs Fever (u166.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever Preview

The first meeting of the 2025 season between both teams took place at the Climate Pledge Arena on June 24. Caitlin Clark had a disappointing night, recording merely six points on 3-for-13 shooting. However, the Kelsey Mitchell-Aliyah Boston duo combined for 57 points, leading the Fever to a 94-86 win.

Ad

On Aug. 3, the Storm put up a much more competitive performance in their second meeting. Despite witnessing four players record double-digit points, Seattle was unable to defeat a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana side.

Natasha Howard stepped up big time, scoring 21 on a highly efficient 83.3% FG, leading the Fever to a 78-74 win.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineup

Storm

PG: Nneka Ogwumike | SG: Gabby Williams | SF: Skylar Diggins | PF: Brittney Sykes| C: Ezi Magbegor

Ad

Fever

PG: Odyssey Sims | SG: Lexie Hull | SF: Kelsey Mitchell | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever Betting Tips

Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 20.7 ppg this season, with her scoring output significantly increasing to 23.3 ppg in August. Expect her to surpass her 20.5-point prop.

Storm’s Skylar Diggins has averaged 5.9 apg this season, with this figure increasing to 6.1 apg during August. Hence, picking the under 6.5-assist prop seems safe.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

The Indiana Fever does not have momentum on its side, entering tonight’s clash on a two-game skid. Additionally, the team is heavily plagued with injuries, set to miss Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby for tonight. Expect the Storm to clinch a win and extend their win streak to four games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More