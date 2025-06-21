Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Seattle Storm relied on their defense in the fourth quarter to escape with a 90-83 win against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Seattle limited the home team to 17 fourth-quarter points and leaned on their starters on offense to earn the win. Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams, Ezi Magbegor, Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler scored all but two of the Storm's total output.
A'ja Wilson dropped 15 points in the first half but added only five in the next two quarters. She also contributed 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal but turned the ball over seven times.
Diggins and Ogwumike combined for 49 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists. Gabby Williams contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds, her first career double-double to carry the Storm to an impressive win.
The Seattle Storm clashed with the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. Seattle, which lost 75-70 in a feisty showdown early this month, looked to get payback on the road.
The Storm got off to a hot start in Sin City, outscoring the home team 19-11 in the first six minutes. Erica Wheeler and Gabby Williams led a balanced attack that forced Aces coach Becky Hammon to an early timeout.
Aces rookie Aaliyah Nye came off the bench to give her team a big lift. Nye dropped six points late to help the hosts cut the deficit to 23-21 after one quarter.
Las Vegas bared its teeth on defense in the second frame, limiting Seattle to 15 points. The offense got going behind Jackie Young, who scored 10 of the Aces' 24 points. Las Vegas took a 45-38 lead at halftime.
Seattle forward Nneka Ogwumike grabbed the spotlight in the third quarter with 12 points. Sylar Diggins added 10 points and three assists to push the Storm back on top. The visiting team led 67-66 entering the final 12 minutes.
Seattle never surrendered the lead again, relying on a stout defense that held Las Vegas to 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Storm walked away with a 90-83 win.