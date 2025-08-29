Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx battled the Seattle Storm on Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Ad

The league-leading Minnesota (30-7) looks to extend its winning streak to three games. A win would clinch the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs for the Lynx.

On the other hand, Seattle (20-19) holds the eighth and final playoff spot. The Storm aim to avoid a second straight loss and strengthen their playoff position.

Thursday's game was the fourth and final meeting between Minnesota and Seattle this season. The Lynx lead the regular-season series 2-1. Minnesota won 82-77 on May 27 and 91-87 on Aug. 5, while the Storm had a 94-84 victory on June 11.

Ad

Trending

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleto n 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 10 Napheesa Collier 9 5 1 1 0 1 0 3-11 0-2 3-4 13 Alanna Smith 0 3 2 2 0 2 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 22 Kayla McBride 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 4-5 4-5 0-0 11 Courtney Williams 16 4 6 2 0 1 0 6-7 2-3 2-2 15 Natisha Hiedeman 2 2 1 2 2 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 DiJonai Carrington 2 1 0 2 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 Jessica Shepard 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -9 Maria Kliundikova 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - - Camryn Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Seattle Storm player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Gabby Williams 8 2 0 1 1 2 2 3-10 2-3 0-0 -9 Nneka Ogwumike 7 4 0 1 1 1 0 1-5 1-4 4-4 -4 Ezi Magbegor 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0-3 0-0 0-0 -19 Brittney Sykes 5 1 2 1 0 0 0 2-5 0-1 1-2 -9 Skylar Diggins 4 1 1 0 1 1 0 1-5 1-3 1-2 -14 Dominique Malonga 6 6 1 1 0 0 2 3-3 0-0 0-0 -3 Erica Wheeler 3 0 0 1 1 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -11 Tiffany Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Lexie Brown 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 8 Zia Cooke DNP - - - - - - - - - - Mackenzie Holmes DNP - - - - - - - - - - Katie Lou Samuelson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx went on an 18-2 run in the first quarter. After the first 10 minutes, the Lynx had a 25-12 lead over the Seattle Storm.

Minnesota maintained its lead in the second quarter. They led 46-33 at halftime.

Courtney Williams led the Lynx in the first half with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists on 6-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Kayla McBride added 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line. Napheesa Collier chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

Ad

Gabby Williams scored eight points to lead Seattle in the first half. Nneka Ogwumike added seven points and four rebounds.

Both teams return to action on Saturday. Minnesota will visit the Connecticut Sun, while Seattle will host the Chicago Sky.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More