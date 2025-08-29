  • home icon
  • Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 29, 2025 00:54 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
The Minnesota Lynx battled the Seattle Storm on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx battled the Seattle Storm on Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The league-leading Minnesota (30-7) looks to extend its winning streak to three games. A win would clinch the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs for the Lynx.

On the other hand, Seattle (20-19) holds the eighth and final playoff spot. The Storm aim to avoid a second straight loss and strengthen their playoff position.

Thursday's game was the fourth and final meeting between Minnesota and Seattle this season. The Lynx lead the regular-season series 2-1. Minnesota won 82-77 on May 27 and 91-87 on Aug. 5, while the Storm had a 94-84 victory on June 11.

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton33000001-11-10-010
Napheesa Collier95110103-110-23-413
Alanna Smith03220210-20-10-022
Kayla McBride121100104-54-50-011
Courtney Williams164620106-72-32-215
Natisha Hiedeman22122001-20-00-01
DiJonai Carrington21021001-20-00-02
Jessica Shepard22000201-20-00-0-9
Maria Kliundikova01000110-00-00-00
Anastasiia Olairi KosuDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Camryn TaylorDNP----------
Seattle Storm player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Gabby Williams82011223-102-30-0-9
Nneka Ogwumike74011101-51-44-4-4
Ezi Magbegor01010010-30-00-0-19
Brittney Sykes51210002-50-11-2-9
Skylar Diggins41101101-51-31-2-14
Dominique Malonga66110023-30-00-0-3
Erica Wheeler30011101-21-20-0-11
Tiffany Mitchell00000100-10-00-0-4
Lexie Brown00210000-10-10-08
Zia CookeDNP----------
Mackenzie HolmesDNP----------
Katie Lou SamuelsonDNP----------
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx went on an 18-2 run in the first quarter. After the first 10 minutes, the Lynx had a 25-12 lead over the Seattle Storm.

Minnesota maintained its lead in the second quarter. They led 46-33 at halftime.

Courtney Williams led the Lynx in the first half with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists on 6-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Kayla McBride added 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line. Napheesa Collier chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

Gabby Williams scored eight points to lead Seattle in the first half. Nneka Ogwumike added seven points and four rebounds.

Both teams return to action on Saturday. Minnesota will visit the Connecticut Sun, while Seattle will host the Chicago Sky.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

