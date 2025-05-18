Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA Season
The opening weekend of the 2025 WNBA season continued on Saturday when the Seattle Storm visited the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. Both teams had some major overhauls in the offseason, with the Mercury ushering in the post-Diana Taurasi era.
Coach Noelle Quinn used a starting lineup featuring Skylar Diggins, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor. 2025 No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga began her WNBA career on the bench, while Katie Lou Samuelson is set to miss the entire season due to a knee injury.
Meanwhile, coach Nate Tibbetts had to make adjustments to his starting five after Kahleah Copper underwent knee surgery before the season opener. He went with a lineup consisting of Sami Whitcomb, Monique Akoa Makani, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld.
Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score
Storm
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Alysha Clark
0
3
0
0
0
1
2
14
0-1
0-1
0-0
-9
Nneka Ogwumike
4
3
0
1
0
2
3
9
2-2
0-0
0-0
-1
Gabby Williams
4
0
4
2
2
0
0
15
1-5
0-1
2-2
-12
Ezi Magbegor
0
6
0
0
1
1
1
12
0-4
0-2
0-2
-16
Skylar Diggins
13
2
1
2
1
2
0
19
5-11
1-4
2-2
-9
Li Yueru
5
2
2
0
0
0
2
12
2-4
0-0
1-1
1
Dominique Malonga
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
1-2
0-0
0-0
-2
Erica Wheeler
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
1-4
0-1
0-0
-4
Lexie Brown
0
1
2
1
0
1
1
4
0-2
0-2
0-0
0
Zia Cooke
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
-1
Katie Lou Samuelson
DNP
Mercury
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Alyssa Thomas
13
3
4
2
0
1
0
17
5-8
0-0
3-4
13
Kathryn Westbeld
7
1
0
1
0
0
0
8
2-2
2-2
1-2
11
Satou Sabally
17
4
0
1
1
2
2
15
6-10
3-6
2-3
12
Sami Whitcomb
0
2
0
1
0
1
3
9
0-2
0-2
0-0
6
Monique Akoa Makani
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
7
0-2
0-2
0-0
11
Alexis Prince
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
8
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
Kalani Brown
0
2
0
0
1
1
2
10
0-0
0-0
0-0
-5
Alexa Held
4
0
1
0
0
1
0
11
2-5
0-2
0-0
1
Sevgi Uzun
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
11
0-1
0-1
0-0
2
Natasha Mack
DNP
Kahleah Copper
DNP
Kitija Laksa
DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
