Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

The opening weekend of the 2025 WNBA season continued on Saturday when the Seattle Storm visited the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. Both teams had some major overhauls in the offseason, with the Mercury ushering in the post-Diana Taurasi era.

Coach Noelle Quinn used a starting lineup featuring Skylar Diggins, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor. 2025 No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga began her WNBA career on the bench, while Katie Lou Samuelson is set to miss the entire season due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, coach Nate Tibbetts had to make adjustments to his starting five after Kahleah Copper underwent knee surgery before the season opener. He went with a lineup consisting of Sami Whitcomb, Monique Akoa Makani, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld.

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Storm

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alysha Clark 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 14 0-1 0-1 0-0 -9 Nneka Ogwumike 4 3 0 1 0 2 3 9 2-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Gabby Williams 4 0 4 2 2 0 0 15 1-5 0-1 2-2 -12 Ezi Magbegor 0 6 0 0 1 1 1 12 0-4 0-2 0-2 -16 Skylar Diggins 13 2 1 2 1 2 0 19 5-11 1-4 2-2 -9 Li Yueru 5 2 2 0 0 0 2 12 2-4 0-0 1-1 1 Dominique Malonga 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Erica Wheeler 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1-4 0-1 0-0 -4 Lexie Brown 0 1 2 1 0 1 1 4 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 Zia Cooke 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Katie Lou Samuelson DNP

Mercury

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alyssa Thomas 13 3 4 2 0 1 0 17 5-8 0-0 3-4 13 Kathryn Westbeld 7 1 0 1 0 0 0 8 2-2 2-2 1-2 11 Satou Sabally 17 4 0 1 1 2 2 15 6-10 3-6 2-3 12 Sami Whitcomb 0 2 0 1 0 1 3 9 0-2 0-2 0-0 6 Monique Akoa Makani 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 0-2 0-2 0-0 11 Alexis Prince 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Kalani Brown 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Alexa Held 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 11 2-5 0-2 0-0 1 Sevgi Uzun 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 11 0-1 0-1 0-0 2 Natasha Mack DNP Kahleah Copper DNP Kitija Laksa DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

