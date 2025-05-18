  • home icon
Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 18, 2025 02:59 GMT
Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score for May 17. (Photo: IMAGN)
Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score for May 17. (Photo: IMAGN)

The opening weekend of the 2025 WNBA season continued on Saturday when the Seattle Storm visited the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. Both teams had some major overhauls in the offseason, with the Mercury ushering in the post-Diana Taurasi era.

Coach Noelle Quinn used a starting lineup featuring Skylar Diggins, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor. 2025 No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga began her WNBA career on the bench, while Katie Lou Samuelson is set to miss the entire season due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, coach Nate Tibbetts had to make adjustments to his starting five after Kahleah Copper underwent knee surgery before the season opener. He went with a lineup consisting of Sami Whitcomb, Monique Akoa Makani, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld.

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Storm

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alysha Clark0300012140-10-10-0-9
Nneka Ogwumike430102392-20-00-0-1
Gabby Williams4042200151-50-12-2-12
Ezi Magbegor0600111120-40-20-2-16
Skylar Diggins13212120195-111-42-2-9
Li Yueru5220002122-40-01-11
Dominique Malonga200000061-20-00-0-2
Erica Wheeler210000071-40-10-0-4
Lexie Brown012101140-20-20-00
Zia Cooke010000010-00-00-0-1
Katie Lou SamuelsonDNP
Mercury

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alyssa Thomas13342010175-80-03-413
Kathryn Westbeld710100082-22-21-211
Satou Sabally17401122156-103-62-312
Sami Whitcomb020101390-20-20-06
Monique Akoa Makani001000170-20-20-011
Alexis Prince030001080-10-10-00
Kalani Brown0200112100-00-00-0-5
Alexa Held4010010112-50-20-01
Sevgi Uzun0130000110-10-10-02
Natasha MackDNP
Kahleah CopperDNP
Kitija LaksaDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

