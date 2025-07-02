"See how rigged this league is" - Fever fans thrash media giant for prematurely announcing Lynx's victory over Caitlin Clark-less Indiana

Fans of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were not happy with ESPN after prematurely assuming that the Minnesota Lynx won on Tuesday. The Fever overcame a 13-point deficit to shock the Lynx and earn an impressive 74-59 win in the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Courtside Club" podcast host Rachel DeMita shared a screenshot from ESPN's YouTube channel. It was an upcoming video featuring the Lynx winning their second consecutive Commissioner's Cup trophy.

However, the Fever had other plans, foiling Napheesa Collier and the Lynx with a defensive masterclass. They limited the WNBA MVP favorite to just 12 points on 18 shots, while Natasha Howard bullied her way to 16 points and 12 rebounds to win the Commissioner's Cup MVP.

Some Indiana Fever fans couldn't believe what ESPN was doing, and it was even more surprising that it was still up despite the Fever's win. Indiana wasn't favored to get the victory due to Caitlin Clark being ruled out because of a groin injury.

Here are some of the best reactions.

All Things CC @allthingsclark LINK Let's see how rigged this league is

Mama Lil ❌❌ 🏳️‍🌈 PDX OR @trimetfan LINK They all hate America’s Team! Let’s Go Fever!!!

Robin Sword @RobinHughey2 LINK It’s like junior high mean girls. If it’s not the dumbest thing I have ever witnessed it’s in the top 5 for sure.

LAD2024WSC @CCFC_LAD_LARAMS LINK As always, never beating the allegations. Elle, Chiney and the rest are generational haters

Dan @Dandandxd LINK ESPN is doing ESPN what else did you expect.

#MasterFlipper 🇯🇲 @MoneyMirCEO LINK Maybe they thought they would lose because the GOAT Caitlin didn’t play.

Despite not having Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever showed resiliency and fighting spirit. Their defense stood out, making things hard for the Minnesota Lynx. They limited the defending Commissioner's Cup winners to just 32 points in the second half.

Sophie Cunningham was huge off the bench, scoring 13 points and making three 3-point shots. She hit a dagger bomb from beyond the arc with around four minutes left to give the Fever a double-digit lead. It deflated the Lynx's momentum, quieting the Target Center crowd.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Fever's Commissioner's Cup triumph

Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Fever's Commissioner's Cup triumph. (Photo: GETTY)

Due to a groin injury, Caitlin Clark was unable to suit up for the Indiana Fever in their Commissioner's Cup Final game against the Minnesota Lynx. Clark was on the bench, cheering her teammates. She was hyped after the Fever defeated the Lynx to win the franchise's first Commissioner's Cup trophy.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark reacted to their historic win and was proud of the team's accomplishment.

"My girls did their thing !!!!!! So proud!! Lfggggg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Clark tweeted.

Clark has now missed three straight games because of the groin injury. It's her eighth missed game of the season, sitting out five last month because of a quad issue.

