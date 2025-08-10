"See you soon CC" - Caitlin Clark's $214,466 teammate sends heartfelt message as Fever keep battling hard with key players injured

Natasha Howard sent a heartfelt message to Caitlin Clark and the rest of her teammates on the bench. On Saturday, the Indiana Fever shared a clip on X from Kelsey Mitchell's post-game interview following a 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky.

Ad

In the interview, Mitchell praised her squad's resilience. Natasha Howard, who signed a one-year $214,466 contract with the Fever at the start of the season, resonated with her teammate's speech. So, she retweeted the interview clip with an endearing message in the caption.

"We will always (be) fighting for each other but we feel this fight is a little different with our girls out the lineup. All the hard work they’ve put in over this season won’t go unnoticed. Win are lose just know we are fighting to the end for Syd,CC & Ari. See you soon CC ❤️‍🔥" she wrote.

Ad

Trending

NATASHA HOWARD ⚡️FLASH⚡️ @THoward_6 We will always fighting for each other but we feel this fight is a little different with our girls out the lineup. All the hard work they’ve put in over this season won’t go unnoticed. Win are lose just know we are fighting to the end for Syd,CC &amp; Ari. See you soon CC ❤️‍🔥

Ad

The Fever's injury plague is getting worse with each passing week. They are facing a severe shortage of guards, as all of their primary guards are sidelined due to major injuries. Caitlin Clark has been out for 10 straight games because of a right groin injury.

The situation turned worse on Friday when the team announced that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are out for the remainder of the season. Colson has suffered an ACL injury, while McDonald is out with a broken bone in her right foot.

Ad

Caitlin Clark opens up about the challenges she faced while dealing with her injuries

This season has been unfortunate for all the Caitlin Clark fans, as the Fever superstar has missed a total of 18 games because of injuries. Clark has been in and out of games throughout the season. It has been a challenging and tiring experience for the Fever guard, given that she has never been out for a long time before in her career.

Ad

Clark appeared as a guest on Sue Bird's podcast, "Bird's eye view with Sue Bird," on Friday, where she opened up about the challenges she faced while dealing with her setbacks.

"The hardest part has just been like the stop and go of everything," Clark said (Timestamp: 1:20:02). "Also with the type of injuries that I have dealth with, there's no real timeline. It's not like six weeks and alright you're coming back for the Connecticut Sun game."

Ad

Ad

Caitlin Clark explained that the injuries have caused her trouble performing on the court. She revealed that it was hard for her to realize if she was ready to play or needed rest.

She shared her love for practice and revealed that she was missing her teammates and working out with them before rehabbing her way back onto the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More