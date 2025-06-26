"See y'all in 2K26" - Fans react to A'ja Wilson gracing cover for NBA 2K25 season 8

A'ja Wilson is the next cover star for the upcoming season 8 update in the popular basketball simulation video game, NBA 2K25. The video game's Instagram account broke the news to the community through a post on Wednesday.

The post featured a promotional video for the upcoming season update with A'ja Wilson's in-game model leading the way. The video reveals the different rewards and items that the players can get in the game, which include an exclusive in-game rendition of Wilson's signature shoes, the Nike A'Ones in the Pink A'ura colorway.

The fans had a lot to say about the video as they expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

"See y'all in 2K26 lol" one fan said.

"Finally got the A’Ones 🔥🔥🔥" another fan said.

"Soon 2k26😂😂😂😂😂😂" a fan said.

Fans comment on A'ja Wilson gracing the NBA 2K25 season 8 cover. (Image Source: @nba2k/Instagram)

One fan expressed his disappointment in the A'One being locked behind the Pro Pass paywall.

"A‘Ones half year After Release and then behind a paywall is crazy," one fan said.

"She is one of the cover stars of this game so they gave her the last season ok and I like kyrie and dr j I need them," another fan said.

"Could of at least have CC 😢" one fan said.

The NBA 2K25 season 8 pro pass rewards will be available to players in two categories. The free rewards will be available to every player as they level up, while the pro pass exclusive rewards will be attainable at $9.99.

"The work's not done": A'ja Wilson delivers a strong statement after hitting career milestone in 85-59 win against the Sun

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Aces squared up against the Connecticut Sun in a regular-season game, which ended in favor of the two-time champions. The Aces walked away with an 85-59 win, and A'ja Wilson played a big part in securing that result.

Wilson scored 22 points, collected eight-rebounds, dished out four assists and made three-blocks to secure the win for her team. She hit a career milestone in the game as she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 5000 career points mark.

Following the win, the Aces' star attended a brief courtside interview where she delivered a strong statement.

"Basketball is just a vehicle for me to be my true self, meet amazing people and I hope that I can continue to do so," Wilson said. "So this is truly a blessing but the work's not done, I'mma keep shooting."

A'ja Wilson has had yet another MVP-level start to her season. She is averaging 21.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. If she continues her form, the fans can expect her to lift another MVP honor by the end of the season.

