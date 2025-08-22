"See ya on the other side": Sophie Cunningham shares hospital selfie following major surgery

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sophie Cunningham would miss the rest of the season after suffering an MCL tear in her right knee. But the Indiana Fever guard put on a brave face as she shared a selfie from her hospital bed in the wake of her operation.

Cunningham sustained her injury during the Fever’s 99-83 win over Connecticut on Sunday. She collided with Bria Hartley under the basket and had to be helped off the floor by medical staff.

Cunningham, who turned 29 last week, went under the knife for knee surgery and made sure to update her fans on her condition. The guard took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie in a hospital gown.

Determined to see the positive side of things, she wrote in the caption:

“See ya on the other side :).”

The injury comes as a major blow, as Sophie Cunningham was making a strong case for Sixth Player of the Year, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Fever.

The Fever have been plagued by injuries all season, with Cunningham becoming the third player to suffer a season-ending setback before the playoffs next month, joining Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Sydney Colson (torn ACL).

