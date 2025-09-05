“Seems shady as hell”: Jason Whitlock goes on tirade against WNBA over Caitlin Clark’s season-ending announcement

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday that she will be out for the rest of the season. That left many displeased, including sportscaster Jason Whitlock, who went on a tirade against the WNBA.In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Whitlock went off on the WNBA, claiming they were &quot;dead&quot; and that they &quot;blew their opportunity.&quot;&quot;WNBA, you’re dead. The league pretty much blew its opportunity this year, and tonight, when Caitlin Clark announced she was not returning this season, I just sat there shaking my head,&quot; he said. &quot;They had a chance to elevate themselves, but instead, they disappointed an entire new fan base.&quot;Continuing his rant, Whitlock wondered if the WNBA had known all along that Clark would miss the season but held off on announcing it until the NFL kicked off, hoping to keep new fans hooked a little longer.&quot;Caitlin Clark’s sophomore season in the WNBA feels shady as hell. Did they know all year, or at least since July, that she wasn’t coming back, and then wait until now to announce it just an hour before the NFL season kicked off?,&quot; he questioned.The columnist's tirade stemmed from Caitlin Clark announcing that she won't return to the court this season. The Fever guard has suffered multiple injuries this term and has been out of action since the All-Star break.Clark has been the league’s biggest prospect in years, drawing millions of new viewers. Expectations for her sophomore season were sky-high, but her limited involvement has left fans disappointed.Whitlock’s rant echoed the frustration of new fans who never got to see her build on her standout rookie year.Jason Whitlock goes off on WNBA players after Caitlin Clark is ruled out for the season amid rising CBA tensionAfter criticizing the WNBA for withholding Caitlin Clark’s injury update in his fiery rant, Jason Whitlock shifted his focus to the players. The journalist argued that WNBA players are &quot;unlikable&quot; while singling out a few by name.&quot;The whole thing feels like a work. We’ve now been introduced to other WNBA players whom I can’t stand,&quot; he said. &quot;The WNBA players are unlikable, Angel Reese is unlikable, A’ja Wilson is unlikable, Paige Bueckers don't like her, Alyssa Thomas don't like her, it’s just a big group of unlikable people.&quot;Whitlock also offered his take on the CBA negotiations, which haven't gone according to plan.&quot;Likely next season there will be a woke stoppage. They’re calling it a work stoppage, but it’s really a woke stoppage because they’re going to overplay their hand, ask for too much money,&quot; he remarked.The WNBPA has failed to negotiate a new CBA deal with the league and is likely headed for a lockout in 2026.