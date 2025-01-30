"Seems worse that she can't make layups" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese flexes vertical reach by touching the rim 

Angel Reese impressed many with her rebounding ability during her rookie WNBA season. She averaged a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game in 34 appearances. Reese's 6-foot-3 frame helped her greatly in that aspect. The Chicago Sky star flexed her vertical reach more during one of her practice sessions for Rose BC in Unrivaled.

Reese displayed her athletic ability after casually touching the rim with her standing reach. She also held onto the rim momentarily, making it look easier than it appeared to be. Not many women's basketball players can do what she did. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The viral clip garnered several reactions from WNBA fans. Some hailed Angel Reese, while others weren't that impressed. One fan took a direct shot at Reese's efficiency rate with layups, saying:

"Then it seems worse that she can't make lay-ups"

Another added:

"Yet she still struggles making a layup"

One fan said:

"This doesn't prove she can dunk bro"

Meanwhile, others hailed Angel Reese. One X user wrote:

"super impressive. she can dunk something off a drop step"

One fan added:

"I’ve seen enough. I need 2 dunks this season. No excuses!"

Another hinted she could dunk against Caitlin Clark's Fever on opening night.

"She got the opportunity to do something really funny that first fever game"

Angel Reese is looking to elevate her game

Reese is making an effort to improve her game this year. One of her main goals has been to work on her offense, particularly finishing around the rim and her jump shooting. Reese has been working closely with her Unrivaled teammate and veteran, Kahleah Copper.

The duo spend time after practice sessions to work on Reese's post-game and jump shooting. Despite the small sample size, Reese's work is showing. She hasn't hesitated to attempt shots from a distance when challenged. It could be a sign of big things to come ahead of her sophomore WNBA season.

Expand Tweet

In her most recent game on Monday, Reese made her first 3 in Unrivaled. She also showed significant improvement from the free throw line, going 5 of 6.

Also read: Angel Reese's stats in last Unrivaled game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback