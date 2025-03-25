"Senior year loading": Dorka Juhasz, Aaliyah Edwards & others react to Azzi Fudd's WNBA decision

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong combined to form one of the best trios in women's college basketball this season as they aim to capture UConn's first women's basketball championship since 2016. However, Fudd took the time to deliver a big announcement to her fans. In an Instagram post, the 5-foot-11 guard let Huskies fans know that she will be back for one last season.

"Hey Gampel, thanks for last night... See you next year," said Fudd, confirming that she will be returning for another season.

Fudd's announcement was met with excitement and fanfare as UConn prepares to bid farewell to standout Paige Bueckers at the end of their NCAA Tournament run. Huskies fans weren't the only ones who reached out to congratulate Fudd on her decision.

Former UConn Huskies and current WNBA players Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards showed their excitement in the comments. Phoenix Mercury guard Celeste Taylor also reached out to congratulate Fudd.

Juhasz, Edwards and Taylor are all pumped for Fudd's last season

Azzi Fudd's decision to stay at UConn for one more year makes the future of their women's basketball program much brighter. Alongside freshman phenom Sarah Strong, they will form a dynamic duo that fans hope will keep the Huskies at the top. For now, however, Fudd and her teammates are focused on the present, preparing for their Sweet 16 clash with Oklahoma.

How does Azzi Fudd's decision to stay at UConn affect the 2025 WNBA draft?

Azzi Fudd has yet to reveal the reason why she is going to stay at college for another year, but rumors have gone around saying that the top prospects, including Duke star Cooper Flagg, are considering forgoing the draft in order to cash in on their name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Regardless of why she is staying, Fudd's decision changes how teams will approach the draft.

Fudd was projected to go as high as No. 8 in the 2025 WNBA draft, according to Bleacher Report's latest mock, so her decision to remain at UConn means there's one less prospect for teams in that range. Squads like the New York Liberty or Connecticut Sun must now decide whether to target another player or trade the pick for future assets.

When she joins the WNBA, Azzi Fudd will likely be among the top prospects in her class. The senior guard is averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting a an impressive 45.3% from 3-point range. Despite her injury history, her scoring talent makes her a valuable asset to the team that drafts her next year.

