"Sent Barbie back to the bayou" - Fans react after Caitlin Clark's best friend Kate Martin roughs up Angel Reese in Unrivaled skirmish 

Caitlin Clark fans kept a close eye on Monday's Unrivaled matchup between Kate Martin's Laces BC and Angel Reese's Rose BC. The epic clash had a thrilling finish, with the Laces coming out on top 71-64.

Martin didn't play one of her best games, tallying only seven points on 3 of 8 shots.

On the other hand, Reese had her best game in Unrivaled, posting 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. She shot 3 of 5, including 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Reese also made her first free throw of the season. She fouled out later in the game after getting whistled against Martin.

The two went at it for most of the game. There was a moment where things got physical as Martin roughed up Reese on a drive attempt and sent her tumbling.

Martin is one of Caitlin Clark's best friends and fans of the Indiana Fever star were hyped to see her aggression.

"OMG Kate almost sent Barbie back to the bayou"

"Greatest s**t ever"

"Kate low key revenge fouling Angel"

"Way to go Kate!!!"

“Hard foul…” Hahaha. Hardly a foul.

Angel Reese has no issues shooting a 3 after Kate Martin dares Rose BC star to make a jump shot

Angel Reese is not known for her jump shooting, and several players guarding her have no issues challenging her to make one. Kate Martin joined that list on Monday, giving Reese space as she stood beyond the arc. Reese took on the challenge and drilled her first 3 in Unrivaled.

Reese has been working on her jump shot during the offseason. It's still a work in progress, but she's not shy in attempting these during Unrivaled games. It has been one of the talking points surrounding the polarising star.

