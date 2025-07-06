"Sent this to Lexie": Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull wins hearts with sweet gesture to delight adorable fan

Lexie Hull’s mother, Jaime Hull, had a heartwarming reaction to a young fan of the Indiana Fever guard. After coming across a touching post on social media, Jaime made sure the supporter’s admiration for Lexie didn’t go unnoticed by sharing the post with her daughter.

X user @TrentTheButcher had posted a photo of their son fast asleep, proudly wearing Hull’s #10 Indiana Fever jersey.

“One day your life will flash before your eyes, make sure it’s worth watching,” – Lexie Hull

The biggest-little @lexiehulll fan!”

Jaime Hull was in awe of the post, responding with an emoji-filled retweet. She further ensured that her daughter saw the sweet gesture from one of her youngest fans.

“Sent this to Lexie,” Jaime commented.

Unfortunately, Lexie Hull couldn't cap off the touching moment with a win on Saturday. She recorded five points, two rebounds and one assist in the Fever's 89-87 loss to the LA Sparks.

Lexie has been having a sensational campaign, averaging career-best 8.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 1.7 apg in her fourth WNBA campaign.

Lexie Hull reacts to Indiana Fever’s performance in Caitlin Clark’s absence

Caitlin Clark has faced multiple setbacks to start the 2025 season, dealing with a left quad strain followed by a groin injury just a month later. While her recovery is progressing well, the Indiana Fever are being cautious and have opted not to rush their star guard into action.

In Clark’s absence, Indiana has stayed afloat with a 4-5 record during regular-season play and captured a 74-59 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup final.

Lexie Hull praised the team's respectable results during this challenging stretch.

"I think we're all feeling good. I think the energy's high. Really good win in Minnesota. Had a chance to celebrate together. I think that only helps our chemistry," Hull said.

"All that stuff off the court definitely fuels us. We're having fun with each other. ... And, you know, especially we're playing without one of our best players. So to do that in those circumstances, we're really just proud of ourselves."

Head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Caitlin Clark has yet to “go full speed” in practice, meaning the Fever will be without their star guard for at least a few more games.

Indiana will now continue their homestand with upcoming matchups against the Golden State Valkyries, Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings.

