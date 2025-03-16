Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian credits Caitlin Clark for huge women’s March Madness boom as he doubles down on NCAA criticism

Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian credited Caitlin Clark for the huge boom in the March Madness viewership for women's games. On Sunday, the Reddit co-founder shared a graph on his X handle denoting the increase in March Madness' women's games' viewership.

According to the chart, the 2024 women's NCAA final game surpassed the men's NCAA final. The women's game had 18.9 million views while the men's game recorded 14.8 million.

Ohanian shared a graph by reposting an X post from 2022, where he criticized the NCAA for not giving the women's games the same treatment as the men's games.

A fan dropped in the post's comment section and suggested Ohanian to tag Caitlin Clark. The entrepreneur then gave the Indiana Fever star her flowers for her contribution to the boom in the viewership.

"She's a HUGE part of it, but the story was in the data years ago — free market of attention (IG) already delivered a verdict showing women crushed the men on followers," Ohanian posted.

In another thread, Serena Williams' husband shared a screenshot containing the data for the most followed NCAA basketball players. According to the screenshot, the female players from D1 NCAA had more followers than their male counterparts.

Ohanian also highlighted the growing popularity of female basketball players in the caption of his thread.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues an open invite to Caitlin Clark for dinner

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, issued an open invitation to Caitlin Clark for a dinner night at his house. On March 9, the tennis legend's husband reposted an X post shared by a fan and extended his invitation to the Fever star.

"C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!" Ohanian wrote.

The clip shared by the fan featured a segment from Clark's March 6 appearance on the "Eli Manning Show." In that segment, the Fever star was asked about a celebrity whom she would like to have dinner with, and the Rookie of the Year named Serena Williams.

Caitlin Clark has seen a meteoric rise in her popularity since her final season in the NCAA and her inception in the WNBA. She had an incredible run with the Fever in her rookie season. She led the assists leaderboard, surpassing league veterans like Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud.

She led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and ended her rookie season in a fairy tale ending by winning the Rookie of the Year honor.

