Serena Williams strongly denies Unrivaled investment after mega valuation

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 08, 2025 15:59 GMT
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Serena Williams strongly denies Unrivaled investment after mega valuation (Credits: Getty)

Contrary to reports, Serena Williams denied investing in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart’s Unrivaled League, clearing up the confusion in a strongly worded message shared on social media.

On Monday, CNBC reported that Williams had invested in the 3-on-3 Women’s Basketball league, bringing the league’s valuation up to $340 million. While Williams’ institutional fund, Serena Ventures, did invest in Unrivaled, she herself has nothing to do with the investment.

“Serena Williams (me) did not personally invest in Unrivaled. @SerenaVentures, an institutional VC fund now run and managed by Beth Ferreira, invested in Unrivaled,” Williams wrote on X.
About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

