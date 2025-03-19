"Set that mf off": Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark & more shower Lexie Hull with love after Fever star soaks in Unrivaled triumph

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and more WNBA stars showered love on Lexie Hull's latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever guard shared a few pictures of herself from her championship celebration with the Rose BC at Unrivaled.

The Fever guard became the inaugural champion of the 3x3 basketball league alongside her Rose teammates which included Angel Reese. The cover picture on Hull's post featured her holding the Unrivaled trophy.

"winning is fun!!"

Clark, Reese and others dropped in the post's comment section to express their love for their peer's win.

"Nice caption," Caitlin Clark commented.

"set that mf off BIG LEXIE," Angel Reese commented.

"Big Lexxxxxx," Chelsea Gray commented.

"Yeahhhhhhhh Lex 🔥" Natasha Cloud commented.

"This is awesome!!! 🔥🔥" Katie Lou Samuelson commented.

Clark, Reese and more comment on Lexie Hull's IG post. (Credits: @lexiehull/Instagram)

The Rose BC secured the Unrivaled championship on Monday after defeating the Vinyl BC 62-54. Hull played only four minutes in the championship game and had no contributions.

However, the Fever guard averaged 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game off the bench in her first season.

Lexie Hull expresses her excitement at seeing Caitlin Clark's growth

Lexie Hull has grown close with Caitlin Clark after the rookie joined the Fever last season. They spent time together in the offseason before Hull ventured off into Unrivaled, and eight weeks later, she walked away as the inaugural champion.

On Monday, Hull spoke with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in an exclusive interview where she expressed her thoughts on a lot of subjects. During one segment, Hull mentioned Clark's growth in her sophomore season.

"She’s had such a great rookie season, but she’s only going to get better,” Hull told Sportskeeda. “Especially with a player like that that is eager to learn and continue to get better. The sky is the limit."

Lexie Hull and Clark are the two core members of the Fever squad with Aliyah Boston completing the mix. The Fever front office has worked hard this offseason to bring in experienced talents like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunnigham to bolster their chance of winning a championship next season.

