"Sexualization of women is used to hold us down" - Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts d*ldo mockery urging media to stop treating WNBA like a 'joke'

WNBA head coach Cheryl Reeve commented on the recent cases of sex toys being thrown in the court on Thursday. There have been multiple instances where a dildo was thrown into the court while a game was in progress. Overall, there have been six cases where a fan threw an object during a game.The first incident happened on July 29, during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Fans and players were shocked when it happened, and the game had to be stopped. The most recent occurrence of it was on Aug. 5, during a game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty.Although there hasn't been such an event during a Minnesota Lynx game, their head coach still expressed her true feelings about it. During a team practice on Thursday, Reeve took the chance to address the many cases of the said sex toy being thrown in the game.Needless to say, she wasn't thrilled with the ongoing trend from fans.“I just want to comment,” Reeve said. “This has been going on for centuries. The sexualization of women — this is the latest version of that and it’s not funny. And it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows or in print or any comments.“The sexualization of women is what’s used to hold women down. This is no different. This is just a deleted story and we should write about it in that way.Cheryl Reeve also said that she wants to hold the people accountable for their actions. The head coach revealed that she's tired of women being the &quot;butt of the joke.&quot;“We’re not the butt of a joke, they’re the problem. We need to take action.”The WNBA enforced a &quot;no bag&quot; rule during Wednesday's game between the Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces due to the surge in incidents.Cheryl Reeve said the Lynx have been interested in DiJonai Carrington since the offseasonThe Lynx had a significant addition to their roster on Sunday, when they traded for DiJonai Carrington. The Minnesota team traded Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 first-round pick to acquire the 2024 Most Improved Player.On Thursday, Cheryl Reeve revealed that the team was interested in acquiring Carrington. However, she was a restricted free agent, which prevented the Lynx from making a move. The team began investigating the possibility of dealing for the guard in January, according to the head coach.This season, Carrington appeared in 20 games for the Wings, averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Cheryl Reeve is looking to make the most of what the guard can provide, especially on the defensive end.