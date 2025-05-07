"Sexy Lexie": Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston go gaga over Lexie Hull's latest pictures

On Tuesday, Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston sent love to Lexie Hull as she posted pictures from media day. The Fever duo were seen going gaga over their teammate's latest picture as the WNBA season opener fast approaches.

The Fever have one last pre-season fixture before their season opener against the Chicago Sky. Lexie Hull, gearing up for year four, shared an Instagram post with a three-word caption.

"Almost that time!" she wrote.

Hull was shown love by many of her teammates for her pre-season snaps as they took to the comments to praise her. Aliyah Boston was among them as the former Gamecocks star expressed her thoughts with a five-word response:

"Sexy Lexie 😍😍 time to shine," Boston commented.

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, also commented on the post.

"Slay bbg," she remarked.

Caitlin Calrk and Aliyah Boston comments on Lexie Hull's post

Lexie Hull's post comes before the Indiana Fever's last preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. The Fever won both their preseason games, defeating the Brazilian Women's team 108-44 and following that with an overtime win against the Washington Mystics.

Caitlin Clark shatters the preseason viewership record, averaging a bigger number than NBA teams

The Indiana Fever's preseason game against the Brazilian national team was telecast live on ESPN on May 5, as they beat them by a 64-point margin. Caitlin Clark returned to Iowa University for this tie as the game was at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. While the Fever made an statement with the win, it was the viewership numbers that made the headlines.

Caitlin Clark's first game of the year saw an average viewership of 1.3 million, which was a higher number than that of Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. It was also the highest a preseason game has averaged since 2018, both in the NBA and the WNBA.

Furthermore, the game also garnered more viewers than all NBA preseason games since 2010, barring two. Both the preseason games involved LeBron James and showcased the pull that Caitlin Clark has in today's game.

With the WNBA set to begin in the coming weeks, it won't be long before viewership records are broken in the league.

