  • WNBA
"Shoot bricks with these kicks" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese unveiling signature Reebok logo

By Zachary Howell
Modified May 28, 2025 15:18 GMT
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
WNBA fans react to Angel Reese unveiling signature Reebok logo - Source: Imagn

Angel Reese is one of the WNBA's young stars, earning an All-Star appearance and a spot on the All-Rookie team in her first professional season. The Chicago Sky forward has been making progress of the court as well. She and Reebok revealed her own logo on Wednesday, teasing her signature shoe that is expected to be released next year.

WNBA fans reacted strongly to the post, with some taking the opportunity to make fun of her for a slow offensive start to the season. The Sky forward is known for her rebounding, but has shot just 31% from the field in her first four games of the season.

Reese isn't the only member of the 2024 draft class who is working on her first signature sneaker. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Nike are working on the design of her own logo and shoe with the brand. Nike CEO Elliott Hill confirmed as much back in February, and fans eagerly await the release of both shoes.

One fan suggested that the shoes would make their wearer shoot as poorly as she does.

Other fans defended her, expressing their excitement for her first signature shoe.

The reveal of her new logo with Reebok has Reese back in the spotlight once again this season. However, she has endured a tough start to her sophomore season, especially from fans who dislike her. The altercation between her and Clark earned Reese some backlash from angry fans, who have been making fun of her poor shooting since the season began.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are the latest WNBA players to release signature shoes

When Reese and Clark release their first signature shoes next year, they will join an elite list of WNBA players with their own basketball sneakers. Sheryl Swoopes was the first to release a shoe back in 1995. Now, though, three current players have their own shoes; Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.

Both stars will be by far the youngest players to have their own shoe lines, speaking to their popularity around the country. Regardless of how fans view each player, they draw eyes in every game they play. Millions of fans watched on television when the Sky visited the Fever for their first game of the 2025 season.

Both players have taken different paths to this point, but both are enjoying the fruits of their labor. While there are some fans who dislike both players, their rivalry has become one of the focal points of the league and will be as the WNBA continues to grow and expand.

Edited by Zachary Howell
