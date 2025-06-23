"She actually looks jealous": WNBA fans in splits as Paige Bueckers reacts to girlfriend Azzi Fudd rocking Georgia Amoore's jersey 

One day after making the headlines for confirming their romance, Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers hit the spotlight again on Sunday for a hilarious reason. Fudd was courtside for her girlfriend's game against the Mystics CareFirst Arena in Washington.

She initially rocked a white t-shirt with jeans until Georgia Amoore gifted Fudd her #2 Mystics jersey in front of Bueckers during the pre-game shootaround. Needless to say, Bueckers, who was hoping Fudd would rock her jersey instead, was seemingly distracted by her rocking Amoore's Mystics jersey instead.

Here's a video of the incident:

WNBA fans provided instant reactions to this incident, with many noticing Bueckers' reaction to Fudd's unexpected move. Here are some of the best comments:

Fi 🏳️‍🌈 @taysloverx LINK Stop she actually looks jealous lmao

meggichou💐🤍 @meggichou LINK 😭😭😭😭😭it’s either “who gave u that” or “why u wearing that”

wbbin102 @uconnazzi33953 LINK his some love island sh*t, Georgia the bombshell 😭😭

reverie 𐂯 ₊˚⊹ @sabueckers LINK getting your chain took in real time

like Chanel @eyecbothsides LINK Paige go get your GIRLLL

Azzi Fudd had a foot in both camps with her former UConn teammates on either side of the fence - Paige Bueckers on the Wings and Aaliyah Edwards on the Mystics. The team Fudd repped during the game eventually won the hard-fought contest 91-88 in overtime. Bueckers finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Edwards had a rebound and an assist in 11 minutes off the bench.

Paige Bueckers' incredible comeback continues in girlfriend Azzi Fudd's attendance

Paige Bueckers has been on a tear since she returned from concussion protocol on June 11. She's averaged 22.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 48.3% and 90.5% from the free throw line in five outings, ranking her fourth in points scored during that stretch.

Her 20-point outing in front of girlfriend Azzi Fudd was her fourth 20-point game in five appearances. Bueckers also passed Caitlin Clark, Cynthia Cooper, Tamika Catchings and Andrea Stinson as the fastest players to record 200 points and 50 assists.

After a rough start, the Wings have also found their footing. Sunday's game was a close loss, but being right in it till the end summed up Dallas' positive stretch over the past five games, in which they have two wins.

The Wings have multiple injury issues and unsettled lineups hindering their progress. However, they have found some consistency lately, and it could help them build a solid core around Paige Bueckers moving forward.

