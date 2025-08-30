  • home icon
"She is back" - WNBA fans go giddy with excitement about Caitlin Clark hitting three pointers in practice as she closes in on return from injury

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 30, 2025 02:27 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
"She is back" - WNBA fans go giddy with excitement about Caitlin Clark hitting three pointers in practice as she closes in on return from injury. [photo: Imagn]

Caitlin Clark traveled to Los Angeles with her Indiana Fever teammates for Friday’s game against the LA Sparks. While fans hoped she would get the green light to play, the team announced a day before the showdown that she would not be available. Clark will miss her 17th straight game due to a right groin injury.

Although Clark had been ruled out, she joined Fever teammates in practice.

A clip of the All-Star point guard effortlessly hitting a 3-pointer prompted fans to react:

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has said on multiple occasions that the team is hoping Caitlin Clark returns to close the regular season. Still, White never gave a fixed timetable for her prized point guard’s next appearance. The coach insisted on Thursday that the Fever would remain extra cautious with her, claiming she needs to see Clark have more practices without regression.

The IndyStar reported on Wednesday that Clark has been doing “low-impact, non-contact drills” as she ramps up her possible return. According to WNBA insider Chloe Peterson, the former Iowa superstar has been part of walkthroughs heading into the Fever’s crucial three-game road swing.

The Fever have two more road games after the clash with the LA Sparks. They will face the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday before visiting the Phoenix Mercury two nights later.

Indiana fans can't wait for Caitlin Clark to return to help the injury-riddled team push for a playoff spot.

Caitlin Clark sat out in Indiana Fever’s three losses to LA Sparks this season

The Indiana Fever will try to earn a playoff spot despite facing a tough schedule to close the regular season. On Friday, they will face a team they have not beaten in three attempts. Caitlin Clark sat out in her team’s 0-3 record against the LA Sparks this season.

In the final regular-season meeting between the Fever and the Sparks, the visiting team hopes to break the trend. Without Clark again, they are looking to get over the hump behind All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Mitchell and Boston have been superb in the three losses to LA, but they badly need help to finally get one over Kelsey Plum Co. Natasha Howard, Lexie Hull and former Sparks players Odyssey Sim and Shey Peddy have to step up.

The Fever will have a better chance of winning if Aerial Powers and Chloe Bibby, who has been cleared to play, can make more significant contributions.

