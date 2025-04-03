"She blown up since she guarded Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans react to Dallas Wings' DiJonai Carrington signing with Reebok

WNBA fans expressed their thoughts on DiJonai Carrington's signing with sportswear giant Reebok. On Thursday, journalist Nick DePaula shared a picture of the Dallas Wings star in Reebok gear on X.

Ad

In the post's caption, he reported that Carrington would join Chicago Sky star Angel Reese as part of Reebok's WNBA roster. Fans flooded the post's comments section with their thoughts on the deal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan credited Caitlin Clark for the growth of Carrington's career.

"Wow she blown up since she guarded CC, I loved how CC has uplifted the W! Congrats, DiJonai!," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another set of fans followed suit and appreciated the Indiana Fever guard for creating more opportunities for the rest of the league.

"Caitlin Clark effect," one fan commented.

"Aren’t we glad we have more eyes watching the W? Opportunities for the rest of the players in the league. Let’s thank the 🐐," another fan wrote.

"No one knew who she was in popular culture until her incidents with Caitlin Clark. Clark is a star maker 😂," a fan tweeted.

Ad

One fan asked the Dallas Wings star to offer the Fever guard a percentage and mentioned Carrington's alleged feud with Clark as the reason behind her rise in popularity.

"She should give CC a percentage. It’s hilarious how much fame these women get for getting in CC’s face and their notoriety goes up. They aren’t stupid. Any publicity is good publicity and they want money. So they play the heel and other black girls like it," a fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jumping on that Clark train best move she ever made for herself. She’s a hustler!," another fan tweeted.

Carrington had an eventful offseason. She played for Mist BC in the 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league Unrivaled. However, the Mist ended the inaugural season at the bottom of the standings.

DiJonai Carrington shares her honest feelings on joining Reebok

DiJonai Carrington ended the 2024 WNBA season on a high note. She won the Most Improved Player award and was integral to the Connecticut Sun last season. She also played a pivotal role in eliminating the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs.

Ad

When Reebok announced its partnership with the now Dallas Wings star, she expressed her honest feelings on the new beginning.

"I’m excited to continue the family legacy and join the Reebok Basketball roster,” Carrington said in a statement (via Sporting News). “Reebok Basketball is officially back, and I can’t wait to bring the energy on court in the new Engine A."

Carrington's father, Darren Carrington, is a former NFL player and a Reebok athlete, making the deal more special for the Wings guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback