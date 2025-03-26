"She brings the muscle AND the humor": Fever fans fired up as Lexie Hull shows up to training facility ahead of upcoming season

Lexie Hull returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday to start working on her game again. Hull dropped by in late December to prepare for the Unrivaled, which started in mid-January. Following the end of the 3x3 tournament, the sharpshooting guard is embracing her opportunities with the Fever again.

Hull worked on her game with Fever with Keith Porter, head of player development, roughly a month before the training camp started.

Fans reacted to her appearance in Indiana to prepare for the new season:

“She brings the muscle AND the humor! Pushing that player out of bounds when the ref ain't looking, then tells the ref ‘Hey she's out of bounds!’”

One fan said:

“It would be a mistake to discount her heart and connection on the court. I hope they aren't foolish by keeping her on the bench.”

Another fan added:

“LH 10 will be Champion x 2 in 2025 !”

@Rocksimpson60 continued:

“Awesome Lexi is back. With her and Sophia coming off the bench….dynamic defensive duo…who can shoot the three and bring unparalleled energy. Big things on the way.”

@JoshTheBoi4 reacted

GOAT IS BACK!!!!

Lexie Hull became a fixture in the starting five last season as the Indiana Fever surged to a playoff berth. She showed excellent chemistry with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the team’s franchise cornerstones.

The Fever retooled the roster in the offseason so Hull will compete for minutes against veteran additions. DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham joined the team in the offseason. Hull’s place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed.

Whether Hull starts or comes off the bench, the Fever can count on her to give them a boost. Last season, she averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Hull shot 47.1% from deep, a key reason she earned minutes alongside Clark and Boston.

Lexie Hull is coming off a championship-winning campaign in the Unrivaled

Lexie Hull became a champion in the WNBA off-season. While competing for Rose BC in the Unrivaled, she helped her team to grab the inaugural title. She played backup in the 3x3 team headed by Angel Reese, Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray.

When Copper went down with an injury before the playoffs, Hull saw increased minutes as her role expanded. The Indiana Fever sharpshooter averaged 6.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.6 APG in the tournament.

The Fever training camp does not start until mid-April but Lexie Hull is already back working on her game.

