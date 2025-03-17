Caitlin Clark changed women's college basketball forever. She became a worldwide sensation and brought eyeballs to the game like no one had before.

Clark shattered all kinds of records, including the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, and her meteoric rise has followed her to the WNBA. However, even though she now owns a myriad of marks and records, Ari Chambers still doesn't think she's a top-five player in women's college basketball history.

During a segment on ESPN on Sunday, Chambers said that not winning a title is more than enough to take her off the list:

“What makes a top-five player? Winning.’The only thing, the only strike against Caitlin Clark, is that she has not won a National Championship. And that is the only thing that you can put against her because the way that she has dominated the record books when she was at Iowa was something you could not duplicate. She broke the records of Kelsey Plum and Sabrina (Ionescu) ... But how can you be a top-five player if you have not won a title?”

The Indiana Fever star came pretty close to leading the Hawkeyes to a National Championship. She lost the championship game in back-to-back seasons, first to LSU and then to South Carolina.

Cheryl Miller says Caitlin Clark is hated because of her race

Caitlin Clark has endured plenty of criticism over the past couple of years. Even the Washington Mystics' owner Sheila Johnson resented the narrative of her being the face of the league.

Per Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, that's because of the color of her skin. Talking on "All the Smoke," the legendary Miller claimed to feel sorry for Clark because of all the negativity she's had to endure.

“I felt for her. I know what it’s like to be hated. I know what it’s like to be a black woman and hated because of my color,” Miller said. “I can’t imagine this young lady — I don’t want to use hate, but despise — and people just having … look, she brought some of it on herself, because she’s cocky for a good reason. And I love that about her.”

Ironically, Clark is a minority in the WNBA, which is the opposite of her status outside of the basketball court. Even so, despite carrying so much weight and attention on her shoulders, she's stayed even-keeled.

