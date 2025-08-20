"She called us soft" - Aliyah Boston reveals how Stephanie White's halftime speech hit home to inspire historic comeback

Aliyah Boston shared how Stephanie White helped the Fever complete a comeback against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday and win in overtime 99-93.

Boston and WNBA legend Candace Parker discussed the Slam Dunk contest, NBA retirement and more on Wednesday. However, they started with a discussion on Indiana's overtime victory.

The Fever were down 19 points before the start of the third quarter, but they came back to tie the game and forced OT. Parker asked Boston to reveal the mindset of the locker room during halftime.

"Our goal was to get it to 10, get it around 10 going into the fourth because that's a whole new ball game," Boston said (4:09), via the "Post Moves" podcast.

"Coach Steph came in and she called us soft a littlle bit here and there and she was like 'get it together'. She's like 'you guys aren't quitters' like 'we're resilient'. This is what out team is about, we are resilient."

Boston added that White's speech fueled the team's motivation in the third quarter. It helped cut the lead to 11 points entering the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored Connecticut 32-21 run in the final period.

Aliyah Boston raves on about Kelsey Mitchell's 38-point masterclass in overtime win against the Sun

Kelsey Mitchell was one of the key contributors on Sunday versus the Sun. Aliyah Boston praised her teammate for finishing with 38 points, one rebound and six assists.

"She's on that court and she just wants to win," Boston said on Wednesday (7:00), via the "Post Moves" podcast. I think coming out at halftime, we were determined.

"I was like, 'Kels, call your number, it does not matter.' Kelsey has a different level of speed on her. You're tryna play her, so she doesn't get downhill, and then she's gonna bounce that ball one more time and knock down that three. She just kept calling her own number and kept knocking it down. It's hard to guard her."

Candace Parker added that Mitchell has always been a great player who puts up big numbers. She recognized Mitchell's output as on par with an MVP-level candidate and that the Fever's losses overshadowed her potential.

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More