"She can’t even promote her own shoe without using Caitlin Clark": Fans erupt as Angel Reese’s Indiana takeover claim goes viral

While in Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend, Angel Reese gave an interview about learning how to deal with negativity online. Though the Chicago Sky forward was part of the team that came out victorious in the All-Star Game, there has been no letup in the critical comments against her.This time, netizens are taking aim at Reese after a viral clip on X showed fans cheering as she promoted her new signature shoe in Indianapolis. As Reese looks out at her supporters, one fan yells with tremendous passion.&quot;Take it over, Angel! Take it over!&quot; this fan exclaimed.Reese herself went on Instagram to post clips of her shoe promotion. Interestingly, she captioned this post with &quot;I'M IN YOUR CITY,&quot; which many view as a subtle jab at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.Some online users, however, were not amused by the fan yelling about a takeover. They weren't exactly pleased with Reese's promotional efforts, either.&quot;there's like 10 people there! This b**** is pathetic and embarrassing! She can't even promote her own shoe without using Caitlin,&quot; one online user tweeted. Richard Gina @RichardGina1980LINKThere are more photographers than fans lolBricksCenter @BricksCenterLINKAngel Reese thinks she owns Indiana because 5 people waved at herTyler Herro Muse ☆ @danhurleyuconnLINKIs there anyone as delusional as her?StopmakingupLies @808sandTacosLINKThis looks like a failed Youtuber hyping up 15 people at his Mall &quot;Meet and Greet&quot;. S*** is sad af.meme2d2 @meme2d2LINKI've seen bigger crowds waiting for the pharmacy to open.Promotion for Reese's signature shoe gained serious momentum earlier this month when Reebok unveiled the &quot;Diamond Dust&quot; colorway for her Angel Reese 1 sneaker. The shoe is set for release sometime in 2026.Till then, Reese's fans will have to settle for promotional tours like the one she did in Indianapolis. There are no indications, however, that Reese's detractors will cease launching verbal jabs online.&quot;I wanna do it again next year&quot;: Angel Reese savors her team's winning performance at the 2025 WNBA All-Star GameWhile Reese appeared to have plenty of fun off the court in Indianapolis, she also had a blast as her team captained by Napheesa Collier defeated Team Caitlin Clark 151-131 in the WNBA All-Star Game.On Sunday, the Chicago Sky posted a clip of Reese savoring the victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.&quot;I wanna do it again. Same team, same girls again next year,&quot; Reese said in the clip.For what it's worth, Reese's &quot;same girls&quot; comment in this clip implies that she would prefer to be on opposite sides with Clark once again in the next All-Star Game.