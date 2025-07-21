  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "She can’t even promote her own shoe without using Caitlin Clark": Fans erupt as Angel Reese’s Indiana takeover claim goes viral

"She can’t even promote her own shoe without using Caitlin Clark": Fans erupt as Angel Reese’s Indiana takeover claim goes viral

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 21, 2025 01:46 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

While in Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend, Angel Reese gave an interview about learning how to deal with negativity online. Though the Chicago Sky forward was part of the team that came out victorious in the All-Star Game, there has been no letup in the critical comments against her.

Ad

This time, netizens are taking aim at Reese after a viral clip on X showed fans cheering as she promoted her new signature shoe in Indianapolis. As Reese looks out at her supporters, one fan yells with tremendous passion.

"Take it over, Angel! Take it over!" this fan exclaimed.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reese herself went on Instagram to post clips of her shoe promotion. Interestingly, she captioned this post with "I'M IN YOUR CITY," which many view as a subtle jab at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Some online users, however, were not amused by the fan yelling about a takeover. They weren't exactly pleased with Reese's promotional efforts, either.

"there's like 10 people there! This b**** is pathetic and embarrassing! She can't even promote her own shoe without using Caitlin," one online user tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Promotion for Reese's signature shoe gained serious momentum earlier this month when Reebok unveiled the "Diamond Dust" colorway for her Angel Reese 1 sneaker. The shoe is set for release sometime in 2026.

Till then, Reese's fans will have to settle for promotional tours like the one she did in Indianapolis. There are no indications, however, that Reese's detractors will cease launching verbal jabs online.

"I wanna do it again next year": Angel Reese savors her team's winning performance at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

While Reese appeared to have plenty of fun off the court in Indianapolis, she also had a blast as her team captained by Napheesa Collier defeated Team Caitlin Clark 151-131 in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Ad

On Sunday, the Chicago Sky posted a clip of Reese savoring the victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"I wanna do it again. Same team, same girls again next year," Reese said in the clip.

For what it's worth, Reese's "same girls" comment in this clip implies that she would prefer to be on opposite sides with Clark once again in the next All-Star Game.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications