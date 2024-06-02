"She can walk in heels unlike Angel Reese" - WNBA fans fawn over Sophie Cunningham's elegant outfit ahead of Mercury vs Sparks clash

Aside from the talents they possess on the court, WNBA players like Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham have a penchant for dazzling fans with their pregame outfits. This was the case when Cunningham and the league's stars showed up for the Mercury's game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Cunningham arrived in an all-black ensemble featuring a black dress that flaunted her figure along with a black bag and a pair of heels that allowed her to flex her fashion sense.

Sophie Cunningham's pregame fit (Image via WNBA's Instagram)

Fans could not help but hype up Cunningham and her pregame outfit while also comparing or praising the fit of other players like Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson of the LA Sparks

"At least she can walk in heels unlike Angel Reese," katikati_94 commented.

Fans adore Cunningham's fit. (Image via Mercury's IG)

"Sophie and Rickea.. ," gettaforeign posted.

"She said Brink is not upstaging me," andrea.in.progress posted.

Other fans simply took the time to praise Cunningham for the pregame outfit.

"She's killing it," aanelim chimed in.

"Ok Sophie,"omatiszone added.

"@sophie_cham GORL," skylar_the_creator said, using several emojis to express their admiration for Sophie Cunningham's fit.

Aside from being a showcase of talent for the best female hoopers in the world, WNBA athletes like Sophie Cunningham have turned the pregame tunnels into their own fashion runway, and fans are loving it.

Sophie Cunningham and the Phoenix Mercury kick off the Commissioner's Cup against the LA Sparks

The 2024 WNBA season is well underway as the league is now entering the in-season Commissioner's Cup tourney.

Sophie Cunningham and the Phoenix Mercury will start off the Commissioner's Cup by defending their homecourt when the Sparks pay a visit to the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

This tournament is a chance for the Mercury to bounce back in the tournament after they finished last season's iteration at the bottom with an abysmal 1-9 record, being the only team to finish with one win. That single win came at the expense of the Minnesota Lynx.

They also faced the Sparks twice in last season's Commissioner's Cup, dropping both games.

As for the Sparks, they ended with a .500 record in last season's tournament, they went 5-5, beating the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury twice and going 1-1 against the Seattle Storm. They also lost two games apiece to the Las Vegas Aces and the Lynx.