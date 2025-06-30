"She continues to get better": 2x WNBA All-Star Ariel Atkins on Angel Reese, Candace Parker, and a lot more (EXCLUSIVE)

The accomplished All-Star became compelled to give her young teammate a needed assist.

After the Chicago Sky acquired Ariel Atkins last summer from the Washington Mystics, she has proven valuable for reasons beyond her scoring, playmaking and defense. Atkins also has empowered and supported Angel Reese, the Sky’s second-year center forward and center.

“This is a 23-year-old kid that handles herself with grace,” Atkins said recently. “She knows who she is, and we ain’t gonna break her down for that. The kid’s crown is heavy.”

Atkins’ support isn’t surprising. Sky coach Tyler Marsh described Atkins as “extremely coachable” with adjusting her role after the Sky acquired her from the Washington Mystics in exchange for Chicago’s 2025 third overall pick, 2027 second-round pick and the rights to swap 2027 first-round picks.

Before the Sky’s win over the LA Sparks on Sunday, Atkins spoke to Sportskeeda about supporting Reese and her growth. Atkins also touched on adjusting to her new team and the Sparks retiring Candace Parker’s jersey at halftime.

What does it mean to you to play before and after the Sparks retire Candace Parker’s jersey?

Atkins: “It’s huge. Candace is a generational talent. You have those few players every few decades that come in and just completely change the game. She’s 100% one of those players. So it’s nice they’re honoring her. We’re also going to have a jersey retirement for her in Chicago. So it’s pretty phenomenal to be able to have your jersey retired in multiple spots. It’s pretty cool."

What did you admire about her game?

Atkins: “Her ability to interchange positions. I think she’s one of the first players to come into the league and just take on that role as being positionless and applying that word, ‘point-forward.’ Her game is extremely versatile. There’s nothing on the court that she really can’t do.”

You’ve been productive your whole career and this season. But what has been the process for you to get acclimated with the new group after having so much history in Washington?

Atkins: “I’m just figuring it out. I’m taking it day by day. I think the biggest thing is not stepping outside of myself. I’m trusting the work. I’m blessed to be able to come to an organization that not only wants me. But they want me to grow as a person and as a player. I think that’s exciting to be a part of.”

You’d had different roles with playing on and off the ball. How have you managed that?

Atkins: “Just figuring it out honestly day by day. I’m taking it day by day. I’m really blessed to be part of an organization that wants me to grow as a player and as a person. But I think within that, they’re trusting me with a lot. So with a lot of responsibility comes a lot of accountability. I just have to hold myself to that.

It’s no different, to be honest with you. I think it’s a matter of what the team needs in the moment. If I’m bringing the floor up and I know somebody has the hot hand, how can I get the ball back in their hands? Or if it’s me with the hot hand or if our post players have a mismatch, it’s really no different. The only difference is you will either see me bringing it up. Or you will see me coming down from the baseline.”

What do you draw from your time in Washington with both your championship experience and the process with the group here?

Atkins: “I’m continuing to be a student of the game. I think that’s something big that I learned in DC. I'm able to look at the game and process it within my own mind. I feel like a lot of times we try to perform to the way that everybody else thinks. I think being able to lock in to the way that I think and being able to go through that process.

Through anything, not just in DC but throughout my career, it’s about building relationships and getting to know people and getting to know who they are. At the end of the day, this is a people’s job. It’s not just about the ball going in or the ball bouncing. It’s a matter of the people. I think we’re in a position where I’m learning how to be a better leader as far as garnering those new relationships. I’m in a new spot where maybe I knew two people. So it’s about getting to know an entirely new team. That’s different for me, but it’s been exciting. We have a really fun group and a great group of humans.”

I saw you really went to bat for Angel the other day. What do you appreciate about her now that you’re on the same team?

Atkins: “As the young generation coming in as a whole, I’m not super old myself, but the younger players coming in straight out of college two or three years ago, they’re more inclined to use their voice. People want to silence people that aren’t afraid to be who they are. Not to be cliché, but also to be unapologetic with who they are. I think a lot of times people don’t like that. I just think that takes away from our sport. People forget that we’re humans and that we’re going to be who we are. I think our character shouldn’t come at our sport.”

What have you seen in Angel’s growth in her game and her next step?

Atkins: “I think she continues to get better. I think with both of our bigs, my most exciting thing about how young they are is their passing ability. They have the vision to make certain type of passes. You’ll see her make a pass, and you’re kind of like, ‘Where did that come from?’ For her, she’s like, ‘This is what I do.’ So it’s exciting to watch that part of her game grow. She’s continuing to be able to stay physical. She’s always been a physical player. And she’s getting better with her finishing. That's constant growth. That’s what basketball is. You can always do something to get better.”

The record is what it is. But knowing what you and the group bring, what needs to happen from now to end of the season to get to where you want to be?

Atkins: “We got to put together 40 minutes of basketball. If we can put together 40 minutes every night, we give ourselves a fighting chance. But we don’t have the opportunity or the chance to play only 38, play 39 or 30. We have to play all 40.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

