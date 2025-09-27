"She didn’t go and cry about it"- WNBA fans react to resurfaced clip of Caitlin Clark shutting down 'overrated' chants amid HoF ceremony absence

Dowling Catholic High School, Caitlin Clark’s alma mater, inducted her into the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday. The WNBA superstar could not attend the ceremony due to the Indiana Fever’s Game 3 showdown against the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis. Clark joined six others in the exclusive list of honorees this year.A Clark supporter shared on X a clip of her 42-point output for her high school basketball team to silence chants of “overrated.”Fans reacted to the then-21-year-old phenom responding to her doubters:“Even in high school she handled heckling a lot better than grown a** women in the wnba . And u know she didn’t go and cry about it to whoever, after the game . Built different [salute].”Lenny 🇱🇧❤️‍🔥🧡 @lynnramadan3LINKEven in high school she handled heckling a lot better than grown a** women in the wnba . And u know she didn’t go and cry about it to whoever, after the game . Built different 👑🫡One fan said:Sinde @FethCynthiaLINKI love this 😂 Can someone find them and put them on a podcast? I want to see what they have to say about then and where CC is now. Do they still feel the same?Another fan added:Mom @TLCMOBLINKAnyone doing a where are they now with the guys chanting? 😂😂One more fan continued:Frightshow Classics @chillcryptworldLINKLOL so it's been going on since high school and people are still surprised that she's burning fools and doubting herAnother fan reacted:Michelle @ma2011hwLINKBet you some of these men couldn’t even shoot 😟Caitlin Clark wasn’t a stranger to critics who questioned her basketball skills. Despite proving time and again she is one of the best in the game, doubters sometimes come to heckle her in home and road games.Southeast Polk fans in March 2023 got a good view of what the point guard could do, even with lofty expectations and pressure. Although Dowling Catholic lost 80-71, Clark stood out as the best player by a wide margin.Matt Meendering, still the school principal, told The Athletic in 2023 that the heckling eventually stopped. He said that opponents stopped giving Clark “something else to fire her up.”Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever lost in Game 3 during her Dowling High School HOF dayThe Indiana Fever lost Game 3 84-72 on Friday to the Las Vegas Aces on Caitlin Clark’s Dowling High School Hall of Fame induction. Clark, as she often does throughout the season, sat on the Fever bench to cheer for the team. She even superstitiously wore her black Air Force 1 Low shoes to help her teammates, but to no avail.The Fever trailed 59-56 entering the fourth quarter, but the Aces dominated the final 10 minutes 25-16. Indiana’s highly touted defense could not contain A’ja Wilson, who had six points. Former Fever NaLyssa Smith also contributed six points to help put the home team into a 2-1 series hole.Caitlin Clark’s Fever will try to even the series when they host Wilson and Co. again on Sunday.