  "She was fantastic": WNBA analyst defends Aliyah Boston's phenomenal Game 4, crediting other aspects beyond 13 free throws

"She was fantastic": WNBA analyst defends Aliyah Boston's phenomenal Game 4, crediting other aspects beyond 13 free throws

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 07:36 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three
WNBA analyst defends Aliyah Boston's phenomenal Game 4, crediting other aspects beyond 13 free throws - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever forced a do-or-die Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces after winning Game 4 on Sunday, 90-83. Aliyah Boston was dominant in the Fever's win, putting up 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-13 shooting from the free throw line to keep their WNBA Finals hopes alive.

WNBA analyst Nekias Duncan defended Boston's game on X, following numerous criticisms about her free-throw attempts. According to Duncan, Boston's shotmaking and physicality allowed the Fever to create offensive opportunities for her and her teammates throughout Game 4.

"she certainly got some calls, but this was a *tremendous* sealing, screening, shotmaking, and defensive game from her. she put a ton of pressure on vegas, and the refs for that matter lol," he wrote in a reply to a fan. "she was fantastic."
Boston had 17 points in the final 20 minutes to carry the cudgels for the Fever, whose squad remained without their franchise superstar Caitlin Clark.

Aside from her offensive showcase, Boston also recorded two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes of playing time.

Boston averaged just 3.3 free throws per game in the regular season.

Aside from Boston, the Fever got contributions from Kelsey Mitchell, who had 25 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Odyssey Sims also added 18 points for the Fever.

For the Aces, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting, on top of nine rebounds, albeit not enough to match the Boston-led Fever.

Aliyah Boston cites scouting to gain easier shots against the Aces

The Indiana Fever's backs were against the wall in Game 4, but they delivered when it mattered the most. According to Aliyah Boston, the team watched a lot of film to scout the Aces, allowing them to get easier looks inside the paint.

"We've watched a lot of film," Boston said in the post-game press conference before saying that it gave her opportunities for post-up and interior shots. "I think for me, just working on my positioning, trying to get earlier seals, that was the focus for me tonight."

Game 5 will be on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The winner of the game will face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

