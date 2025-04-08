"She fouled me like pretty hard": Caitlin Clark gets 100% honest about her first WNBA trash talk experience with idol Diana Taurasi

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark spoke about her first season in the WNBA during Tuesday's episode of Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman." The former Hawkeyes star was candid and 100% honest during her interaction with the television host and shared multiple stories about the league. She also opened up about her first WNBA trash talk experience, which was with her idol Diana Taurasi.

Ad

Clark and Letterman spoke on various subjects, including her rookie season and her experience with trash talk. An X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a clip of the interview on the app, as Clark opened up about her first trash talk experience in the WNBA:

"Caitlin says no one talked trash to her except Diana Taurasi," the caption of the post read.

In the clip, Clark discussed her first experience with trash talk as she explained that no one slandered her on the court except her idol Diana Taurasi:

Ad

Trending

"No one really talks trash to me, honestly. I swear to you, maybe that'll happen next year," she said. "Somebody that did talk trash was Diana Taurasi, but all in good fun. We were playing them at home, and she fouled me, pretty hard," Clark said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Continuing to explain her interaction with Taurasi, Clark expressed how she went off on the ref, calling the veteran's foul "intentional." This led the Mercury guard to clap back at the Rookie of the Year as she dared her to "Do it again."

After a spirited back-and-forth, Clark shared that the duo finally set aside their differences and embraced in a heartfelt hug as they revealed their deep "love" and appreciation for one another.

Ad

Caitlin Clark jokes about "ruining Christmas" as she opens up on the bad side of having a competitive drive

The third episode of season five of Netflix's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman' featuring Caitlin Clark premiered on April 8. The interview gave an in-depth look at Clark's perspective on many subjects, including her competitive spirit.

Ad

Explaining that she was always competitive due to her elder brother, Caitlin Clark expressed how the mindset could be detrimental at times. She joked that her zealousness could ruin Christmas and that it did have its pros and cons:

"Sometimes' that's good, sometimes that's bad," she expressed, "When I am just playing, like a casual card game with my family and my friends. And then everybody hates me by the end of the night, and I'm like, "Oh, great I ruined Christmas. ' I won't do that this year though," she joked. [0:34]

Ad

Clark then admitted that she knew that she couldn't "win" all the time, but she would like to if given an opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More