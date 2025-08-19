"She has to get back in basketball shape": Sheryl Swoopes voices major concern over Caitlin Clark’s injury and Fever’s fragile playoff push

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes offered her opinion on the Indiana Fever's playoff push on Friday. The three-time WNBA MVP expressed her concerns over Caitlin Clark's injury as Indiana aims to secure consecutive postseason appearances.

On "The Women's Hoops Show," Swoopes opened up on Fever's playoff chances.

"Yes, they have enough to hold on and and make make it to the playoffs," she said (45:27 onwards).

"Here is my concern: If and when she comes back, listen, a grown injury is a serious injury. You can sit out two months and do your rehab and all the things and feel good, and then, come game time, you can make the wrong cut, the wrong move, and there it goes again." (46:03 onwards)

Swoopes explained the importance of nursing Clark to full health.

"Caitlyn's strength of being able to see the floor and get the ball where it needs to be. And of course her logo threes with a groin injury, you lose some of that strength," she explained. "Last thing is she has to get back in basketball shape, not just shape."

Caitlin Clark has experienced three different sets of injuries this season, with her most recent groin injury sidelining her since the All-Star break. While she is expected to return in time for the playoffs, the Fever will have to navigate the postseason without her assistance.

At the time of writing, the Fever is in the playoff places, in sixth place, but has a tough set of games ahead, including three against the Minnesota Lynx.

Sheryl Swoopes optimistic about Indiana's playoff hopes despite Caitlin Clark’s absence

The Fever has a tough set of nine games, as Indiana is set to face four teams in the top eight during this period. However, Sheryl Swoopes remains confident about their playoff chances, despite Caitlin Clark's injuries.

"I think they have the pieces even if Caitlin doesn’t come back," Swoopes said (43:50 onwards). "It has been really impressive some of these wins that they have been able to get without her. And we look at, you know, how they finished off July. They were on a five-game winning streak, and they were able to down teams like the Mercury, the Aces, the Storm."

Despite a rough stretch of games, the Fever remain one of only five teams to have beaten the Lynx this season. They also have upcoming matchups against the Mystics, Sky and Sparks, teams outside the top eight.

