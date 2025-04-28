"She was getting badgered online": Fever fans change tone on Brianna Turner after her training camp moment with Caitlin Clark

On the first day of training camp, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and her teammates engaged in a high-energy scrimmage at the team’s training facility. Videos that surfaced online showcased a variety of offensive sets, with crisp ball movement emerging as the standout feature of Day 1.

One particular possession caught fans' attention in which Clark initiated the play, passed the ball and seamlessly got it back before threading a perfect pass to a rolling Brianna Turner for an easy layup in the paint.

Fever fans were thrilled to witness the early chemistry between Clark and Turner. While there had been skepticism surrounding the franchise’s decision to sign Turner in free agency, that narrative quickly shifted on Sunday as fans embraced the promising connection developing between the two players.

"There was no tone to shift, she was getting badgered online from the time her signing was announced. She hasn’t changed. She responded calmly, but didn’t allow herself to be bullied by people who didn’t share her politics. She then just went about her business. I respect that," a fan commented.

"I had my reservations about Bri Turner, but she's growing on me," commented another fan.

"Bri Turner has lowkey been killing it since she got to Indy, AND she fits in beautifully with the team! Hope everyone you crashed tf out can breathe easier now," a fan said.

"Bri is really benefiting from being a gym rat with cc for the last few months!" said another fan.

"I really hope Bri Turner has a great year!" a fan wrote.

"she also shifted her tone which was smart. won a lot of people over with her intro video," wrote another fan.

Brianna Turner on playing with Caitlin Clark

During her first media appearance as an Indiana Fever player, Brianna Turner expressed her excitement about teaming up with generational talent Caitlin Clark. Turner spoke highly of the superstar point guard, offering glowing praise and acknowledging the historic season Clark delivered last year.

"She had such a phenomenal rookie season, so many great accolades," Turner said. "I'm excited to see her grow from year one to year two. She hasn't reached her ceiling yet."

Previously, Turner shared the court with Angel Reese during her time with the Chicago Sky. When the Indiana Fever signed Turner, the move initially drew criticism from fans who resurfaced an old tweet of hers referencing the Caitlin Clark-DiJonai Carrington eye poke incident from last year.

Many fans felt Turner had exaggerated the situation at the time, leading to doubts about how well she would integrate with the team, particularly given Clark's central role. Concerns were raised about her potential impact on locker room dynamics and whether she would align with the franchise's focus around their star guard.

