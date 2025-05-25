"She has ghetto mentality": Brandon Tatum unleashes explosive take on Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark 'race hoax' debate at Jason Whitlock show

Social media personality Brandon Tatum delivered bold takes on the rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Tatum agreed with Jason Whitlock's comments about the "race hoax."

In Friday's "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," Whitlock believes people should stop blaming everything on race. He said that the "race hoax" has been going on for years and should stop.

Tatum agreed with the veteran sports analyst, with Reese receiving bold criticisms from the political commentator.

"Every time you turn around, they're blaming race on things that obviously have nothing to do with race," Tatum said. "Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark is not a race thing. Caitlin Clark is a baller. Angel Reese is nowhere near as good as Caitlin Clark."

"You look on her social media. She’s dressing like a stripper. She has no decorum. She’s not a professional. She's not mature. She has ghetto mentality and attitude that is not receptive in the WNBA when it comes to ratings and how they're gonna grow and be succcessful."

Tatum's YouTube channel, "The Officer Tatum," has millions of views and is known for its political takes. Tatum proclaims himself as a "black conservative." In 2019, he co-founded Blexit, a political movement. According to its website, Blexit is a portmanteau of "black" and "exit."

Tatum played football for five years with the Arizona Wildcats. After going undrafted in the 2010 NFL draft, he became a police officer in Arizona. He started sharing his commentary online after leaving law enforcement in 2017.

Jason Whitlock criticizes Angel Reese for alleged 'hate' on Caitlin Clark

Jason Whitlock criticized Angel Reese's alleged "one-sided fued" with Caitlin Clark, saying that it has caused "fatigue" to viewers as race is used.

Whitlock's comments came following the viral scuffle between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever's 93-58 season-opening win against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

"Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. She hates the one person who might lead the WNBA to profitability. Reese hates the player who has made her rich and famous. This is insanity. Why hate Caitlin Clark? You’re nothing without Caitlin Clark," Whitlock tweeted on Tuesday.

Reese was animated after receiving a hard foul from Clark. The mini-scuffle did not escalate as cooler heads prevailed, and Clark walked away. The Fever star was assessed a with a flagrant one foul and the Sky star had a technical foul.

The Sky and the Fever will face each other four more times this season, with the next matchup scheduled on June 7 at Chicago's United Center.

