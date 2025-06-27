"She is going through what Jackie Robinson went through"- Jason Whitlock sounds alarm on Caitlin Clark’s trajectory linking her to MLB legend

Jason Whitlock sounded the alarm on Caitlin Clark's shooting slump in the latest episode of his "Fearless" podcast. On Thursday, Whitlock shared the segment's clip on his X account and gave a summary of his statements in the post's caption.

The "Fearless" host compared the Indiana Fever superstar to MLB legend Jackie Robinson and the struggles he went through while breaking the color barrier in 1947.

On April 15, 1947, Robinson became the first player of color to play in modern MLB.

"Caitlin Clark is going through what Jackie Robinson went through, without the level of support that the Brooklyn Dodgers and Branch Rickey gave Jackie Robinson. To ask her to go through this and survive it is an unrealistic expectation," Whitlock wrote in the caption.

In the video, the "Fearless" host highlighted that he had called out Clark's slump a year ago. Later, expressed his disbelief in the Fever star guard's ability to go through the slump and handle it alone. He revealed that Clark was not getting the same support from her squad and coaching staff as Robinson received during his slump.

Caitlin Clark has delivered terrible performances in her last three games. It seems like she has lost her signature 3-point shot, as she went 1 for 23 from downtown in her last three games. Moreover, the Fever's star guard has also not touched the 20-point mark since her team's 88-71 win against the Connecticut Sun on June 17.

Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull defends Fever star guard in press conference

Caitlin Clark's slump has been in the headlines for the last week. Following the Fever's 94-86 win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Lexie Hull sat down for a postgame interview.

One reporter asked Lexie Hull for her thoughts on her teammate's slump, and she responded with confidence in her friend.

"She'll be fine. We are not worried about it. She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player," Hull said.

On Wednesday, the Fever announced that Clark would be out for Thursday's game against the LA Sparks because of a groin injury. Indiana struggled without their star player on the court and lost 85-75.

For now, Clark is listed as day-to-day as per ESPN. Her participation in the Fever's game against Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings on Friday will depend on the guard's medical status and the coach's decision before the game.

Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. For now, the fans can hope for the Fever's star guard to get better and regain her form before returning to the court.

