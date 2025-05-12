"She gonna get traded": Dallas fans fear Paige Bueckers trade to 'Lakers sister team' after Luka Doncic comparison

Paige Bueckers put on a show during her home preseason debut on Saturday, delivering a spectacular performance that had fans buzzing. The Dallas Wings hosted Team Toyota Antelopes at College Park Center, where 6,251 fans were treated to a masterclass from the former UConn standout.

Bueckers lit up the court as the Wings cruised to a dominant 119-52 victory in their final preseason game. The No. 1 pick delivered multiple highlight-reel plays, but the standout moment came with a jaw-dropping assist to Arike Ogunbowale. Showcasing her elite court vision, Bueckers fired a bullet one-handed pass that led to an easy layup, earning her comparisons to NBA superstar Luka Doncic for her poise and playmaking brilliance.

Dallas fans quickly took notice of the Paige Bueckers–Luka Doncic comparisons and many didn’t hold back with their candid reactions. While some celebrated the high praise, others jokingly warned that Bueckers might meet the same fate as Doncic, who was controversially traded by the Mavericks earlier this year.

"Some way or some how she gonna get traded and because Nico dirty ass played a role," a fan commented.

"Paige will be a constant reminder of a similar player Dallas dumped," commented another fan.

"dont tell me nico is the gm of this team too and will send her to the lakers sister team," a fan said.

"Right??? I see a lot Doncic in her. WNBA now have Curry and Doncic version. Might go watching them starting this season," said another fan.

"Don’t show Nico. He will trade her," a fan wrote.

"shes already traded she just doesn't know it yet," wrote another fan.

Paige Bueckers embracing leadership role with Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers is gearing up for her WNBA debut, entering the league with sky-high expectations. The former UConn standout is focused on making her mark in women’s basketball and is already embracing the challenge of stepping into a leadership role on a Dallas Wings roster filled with seasoned veterans.

"Just finding that level of comfort every single day," Bueckers told reporters when asked about being a leader. "It’s a comfortable environment here… We all just want to win… We’re willing to listen to each other… Coach empowers us to lead from where we are regardless of experience."

Bueckers is poised to take on a leadership role for the Wings, serving as the primary decision-maker with the ball in her hands. As the team’s floor general, she has already demonstrated in the preseason that she possesses all the tools needed to thrive in that position.

