"She got hit a lot tonight": Becky Hammon doesn't mince words after A'ja Wilson's post battle with Aliyah Boston yields only one FT

From the start of Game 1, it was clear that the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces series would be an intensely physical matchup. Still, A'ja Wilson getting only one free throw attempt left Becky Hammon furious about the officiating and the level of contact that was being allowed.Wilson and Aliyah Boston have been locked in a physical battle in the paint throughout the series, with Game 3 on Friday being no different. Despite the heavy contact, Wilson went to the line just once all night.In her postgame interview, Hammon made it clear that Wilson wasn’t injured. But the Aces coach was baffled by how few calls her star forward received.“I think she's fine,” Hammon said. “I thought she got hit a lot tonight to shoot one free throw in 38 minutes. I know they told me not to say anything, but you know, I can't.”A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston ended up putting together almost identical stat lines. Wilson had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal while going to the line just once. Boston wasn’t far off with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal, along with two free throw attempts.Ultimately, Jackie Young stole the spotlight by being the difference maker. She dropped a game-high 25 points and added five rebounds and four assists, leading the Aces to an 84-72 victory.A'ja Wilson gets trash-talked by Sophie CunninghamEven though she is out for the season, Sophie Cunningham is still making her presence felt with the Indiana Fever. She has constantly supported her teammates during games and is not shying away from talking trash to opponents either. Most recently, she had some words for Aces star A'ja Wilson.On the latest episode of her podcast “Show Me Something,” Cunningham revealed that she went after Wilson following the Fever’s Game 1 win. She claimed that Aliyah Boston was the reason behind Wilson’s rough night, as the latter scored only 16 points on 6-of-22 shooting.&quot;Aces gave, they had media the next day and they gave us no credit,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;Like there's like a week, especially like A'ja is like 'oh! I just played bad.' I'm like, 'dude AB had you like in clamps my girl.'&quot;A'ja Wilson responded well since the Game 1 loss. She has averaged 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the next two games, helping the Aces take a 2-1 lead in the series.