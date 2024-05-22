"She got the streets talking": WNBA fans gush over Angel Reese's wholesome Kobe Bryant admission after holding Larry O’Brien Trophy

Angel Reese spent some time with the Larry O’Brien Trophy as part of a promotional event for the show “The Toast.” Reese had a touching moment as she admired the golden trophy. She brought up Kobe Bryant and memories of watching the legend raise the trophy during her youth.

“What’s up Larry? Nice to meet you. When I hold Larry it reminds me of Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Shaq playing together and winning championships together. It is so cool to see my reflection and think about all of the great players and great teams that played on all of these teams. It is so cool. I love this. I hope one day I can get my own WNBA championship,” Reese said.

Many fans reacted to the video and liked Reese’s trip down memory lane and mentions of the Lakers legend.

The move garnered many new fans for Reese. Some came to her defense as Reese continues to deal with media scrutiny as a rising star in women’s basketball.

"Reminds me of the press Allen Iverson had! She got the streets talking. I hope the streets won't be hard on him when she not winning the championship,” a fan wrote.

Many others admired Reese’s comments. Some were also fans of her eloquent words.

“She always says the right things,” a fan wrote.

Others voiced their support and excitement. Some fans used simple expressions to show their support for the WNBA star.

Of course, not everyone was a fan. Afan took the opportunity to voice their complaints and critique Reese’s game and star status.

“U bein able to barley use your right hand mention Kobe doesn’t sit right wit me gotta block u have a good life,” a fan wrote.

Angel Reese plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. A Chicago fan did not like the Kobe Bryant reference. They thought Reese should have talked about a Chicago NBA legend instead.

“Now that you play in Chi-town, the first thing you should think of when you see the Larry O’Brien Trophy is MJ and Pippen,” a fan wrote.

One fan called out the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“Stop being a weirdo, Larry,” the fan joked.

Angel Reese buys a stake in a soccer team

Angel Reese is now a minority owner of the DC Power Football Club. It's a women’s professional soccer team based in Washington, DC. The team will play in the upcoming USL Super League in August.

The league will be a Division I women’s league in the US. It will run alongside the current top women’s league, the NSWL.

The team is partially owned by the men’s MLS club DC United. The women’s team will play in United’s stadium, Audi Field. There were no public details on the amount Reese invested or her stake in the club.