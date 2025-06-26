"She does a great job of knowing what the fans want": Rickea Jackson puts Angel Reese on top with glowing remarks

Angel Reese is the most followed WNBA player on social media. The Chicago Sky star has 5 million followers on Instagram and over 5.6 million on TikTok. Apart from her game, Reese has mastered the social media presence, and she has been most successful among her peers.

LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson knows why Reese has been able to dominate social media better than other stars. Courtside Club's Rachel DeMita asked Jackson to choose her starting five WNBA players based on social media presence. Jackson started with Angel Reese.

"I am gonna have to say Angel Reese," she said. "She does a great job of knowing what the fans want, and just everything.

When Angel Reese came into the WNBA, she was very clear about her goals, saying that she didn't want to limit her presence to basketball. Reese has been in love with fashion since she was a child, and since stepping onto the big stage, she has been able to manage the duality of basketball and fashion.

The Sky star also has her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," on YouTube that has 143K subscribers. Reese's social media presence is only growing, and there is no reason to believe that will stop anytime soon.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso shine in win over Rickea Jackson's Sparks

The Chicago Sky snapped their three-game losing streak against the LA Sparks, behind stellar performances from Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. After being outscored by 17-29 in the first quarter, the Sky dominated the remaining three to win the game 97-88.

Reese was outstanding in the win, scoring 18 points and making 50.0% of her field goals. She was dominant on both ends, registering 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in the win.

In her last game before she headed out to play for the Brazil team in FIBA AmeriCup, Kamilla Cardoso scored a career-high 27 points on 66.7% of field goals. She also had 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

The LA Sparks faced their fourth consecutive loss despite stellar performances from their starting five. Azura Steven and Kelsey Plum led the team with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson had 15 and 11 points, respectively.

This was the second time that the Sparks and the Sky met each other this season. In their last meeting in May, Sparks won the game by 78-91. They will face each other again on Sunday.

