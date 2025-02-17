"She hates Caitlin Clark's fans" - WNBA fans abuzz over Angel Reese's ex-teammate Brianna Turner signing with Fever

The biggest WNBA free agency signings and moves have passed but Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever continues to add role players. This time, the Fever acquired forward Brianna Turner, who was Angel Reese's teammate at Chicago Sky last season.

Ad

The Fever is Turner's third WNBA team after starting her career with the Phoenix Mercury (2019 – 2023) and then playing a one-year stint with the Sky.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several WNBA shared their opinion regarding Reese's ex-teammate coming to play with Caitlin Clark. A few disagree with the signing, based on their comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Brianna Turner averages more tweets as an activist than PPG last season. She hates Caitlin Clark's fans and Fever fans. Why did our FO go for her??? Why did she agree to sign for us if she hates us??? S*** is unexplainable," one person tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"@IndianaFever Did your players ask you to protect the locker room? I hope it is in her contract to stay off social media," another said.

"This signing makes no sense. I get she’s a veteran but she is complete a**," someone commented.

On the other hand, not all fans were against the signing. Others seemed hopeful that Brianna Turner's acquisition would turn out well.

Ad

"6’3” power forward who could also play center in a small lineup or if Boston and Dantas get in foul trouble. First team All-WNBA defensive team in ‘20 and ‘21," someone pointed out.

"My head is still spinning at all the rest! WOW! Welcome to the Fever Brianna!" One fan tweeted.

"Okay. I was hoping for a true center, but depth in the front court is good either way. Welcome, Brianna!" Another said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever already has a frontcourt featuring Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Damiris Dantas. The addition of Brianna Turner further increases their depth, but they still lack true centers.

Turner is coming off a down year with the Sky. Last season, she registered the lowest points (1.2), rebounds (2.0) and blocks (0.5) per game of her career. At her best, she was a two-time member of the All-Defensive first team (2020 & 2021).

Ad

Also read: "Trade everything for Caitlin Clark" - Fans campaign for Fever star to lead Cleveland’s potential new team amid WNBA’s expansion plans

Caitlin Clark has high praise for DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard

Caitlin Clark spoke with the media on Monday and a focal point for them was the Indiana Fever's latest acquisitions.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was explicitly asked about veterans DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. One reporter asked Clark how these two veterans would fit in with the Fever culturally.

Ad

"I think every person you ask in this league or past teammates they've had had only good things to say about them," Clark said. "That's the reason all the top teams were going after these type of players. Because they know the type of asset they are in the locker room from a type of player they are but more so their leadership, their knowledge of the game, how hard they work." (2:06-2:24)

Ad

Ad

Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner are both All-Stars and champions. Howard won a title with the Minnesota Lynx in 2017 and two more with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Bonner has won two titles with the Phoenix Mercury (first in 2009 and again in 2014).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback