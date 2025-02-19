"She has same impact as LeBron James": Travis Kelce's ex-girfriend Kayla Nicole boldly admires Caitlin Clark's transformative impact on WNBA

The Caitlin Clark effect has propelled the WNBA to new heights, and even though she's in her first offseason as a pro, her transformative influence on the league is still a hot topic. One person who recently praised her impact is Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Ad

During Tuesday’s episode of the “I AM ATHLETE” show, Nicole broke down Clark’s influence on the WNBA and her ability to build a brand. She even went as far as comparing her to NBA superstar LeBron James while discussing her significance.

Ad

Trending

“The WNBA, … they have a $2.2 billion contract right now, so ESPN is going to pay them $200 million annually for the next 11 years compared to the 30 million that they were getting before,” Nicole said (11:07 mark). “And this is solely because of these players, these names.”

While acknowledging Clark’s influence, Nicole stopped short of calling her the league’s most valuable player.

Ad

“I do think that (Caitlin Clark) is certainly impactful, but is she the ‘most valuable’ player? No. I mean, the money that she makes off the court, it's crazy, but it's not comparable to, I mean, I don't know, LeBron James … Her number does not compare to the numbers that the men in the NBA or anything.

Ad

However, Nicole did say Clark’s overall impact mirrors that of LeBron James.

“I think that she has had an impact on the game like LeBron James has,” Nicole said. “Like, you know, (Anthony Edwards) has.”

The WNBA saw its highest total attendance in 22 years, a 48% jump from the previous season, according to the Associated Press. Clark’s Indiana Fever also set a league record, averaging 17,035 fans per home game.

Ad

Caitlin Clark’s agent says the Indiana Fever star’s impact on WNBA is unquantifiable

In an interview with ESPN, Caitlin Clark’s agent, Erin Kane, said it’s impossible for the WNBA to fully compensate Clark for what she has meant to the league.

"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Kane said.

Ad

Clark is playing on a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract, with a 2025 salary of just over $78,000. The WNBA’s supermax contract is around $250,000 per year, a stark contrast to the NBA’s supermax. For reference, Jayson Tatum has the largest contract in the NBA — $314 million over five years (about $62.8 million annually).

Kane emphasized that WNBA salaries need to increase across the board.

"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."

According to valuation expert Ryan Brewer in an interview with IndyStar, Clark was responsible for $36 million in economic impact on the city of Indianapolis and 26.5% of the league's economic activity for the 2024 season, including attendance, merchandise sales and television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback