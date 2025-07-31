"She is an instigating trash bag": Fans react as Alyssa Thomas smacks back at Fever supporters in fiery defense of fiancée DeWanna Bonner 

Alyssa Thomas protected her fiancée, DeWanna Bonner, when the Phoenix Mercury took on the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Earlier this season, Bonner suited up for the Fever, wherein she only played nine games. She was then picked up by the Mercury to reunite with her fiancée, Thomas. In her return game in Indiana, fans booed Bonner out of the building. Fever fans were evidently still not over Bonner's decision to leave them hanging early in the 2025 WNBA season. This led to Thomas clapping back at the crowd as she went into a war of words with fans mid-game. Some fans expressed their thoughts on Thomas' actions on X/Twitter: &quot;F***ing trash player Alyssa Thomas yelling at fans that her lazy a** wife DB left to go play for a real team. That’s a quote. She is an instigating trash bag.&quot;&quot;Bullies are always the softest mentally. AT is a prime example.&quot;Here are other more reactions from fans on X: &quot;Apparently yelling &quot;she came to play for a real team.&quot; F**k her,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Well if people are yelling at her... What else is she supposed to do? Smile and bow? Good for her,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;She’s going to cry post game,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;All for her to do a postgame taking about disrespectful fans,&quot; one fan added.Why do some Fever fans dislike DeWanna Bonner? Before getting signed by the Phoenix Mercury, DeWanna Bonner was supposed to help Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell lead the Indiana Fever to a potential title run. However, Bonner grew frustrated with her role in the team and requested a trade.While the Fever did their part and agreed to trade Bonner out of Indiana, they failed to find a team willing to strike a deal, which led to Bonner's release. Then, on July 8, the Mercury decided to re-sign a familiar face and picked up Bonner in free agency. However, these sequences of events led to Fever fans despising her. Despite all the negativity, Bonner's former teammate Sophie Cunningham, who was drafted by the Mercury in 2019, still had positive things to say about her decision. “I have nothing but good things to say about Phoenix,” Cunningham said before the Fever took on the Mercury on Wednesday via IndyStar.com. “It was my home for six years. I created a lot of fond memories and relationships and close, close friendships out there. And so it's gonna be really nice to see some of those people. But for me, I’m just all-in. I'm happy to be here in Indiana.” What did you make of Alyssa Thomas' actions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.