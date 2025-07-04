"She just got a bonus": Stephanie White cites Caitlin Clark’s $30,000 as she reveals true reason behind her statement tech

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White had a technical foul during her team's victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Although subjected to a fine, White isn't bothered about it, crediting Caitlin Clark's $30,000 bonus as the reason.
White earned a technical at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after an on-court altercation between the Fever and the Aces. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter, after an Aces player set up a physical off-ball screen on Kelsey Mitchell, infuriating the Fever coach.
She was seen reacting strongly to this play, as she punched the air before gesturing at the referee. This earned her a technical.
White reacted to the incident during the post-game interview, explaining she was "making a point" and joking how Clark had her covered.
"I don't know about frustrations boiling over as more to just like making a point. Caitlin said she got me though, she just got a bonus," she joked.
The Fever coach's reaction stemmed from her squad earning a $500,000 bonus on Tuesday after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Final. Clark, who didn't play the game due to a groin injury, got her share as each Fever player received $30,000 from the prize money.
Despite the minor setback, the Fever were able to secure their first victory against the Aces since 2019, in a blowout 74-59 win.
Stephanie White applauds Indiana's defensive performance after another strong showing against the Aces
The Fever has had mixed results this season, with the team holding a 9-8 record. Their win last night was their second in a row and helped them leapfrog the Aces in seventh place. One of the biggest reasons for their two wins has been their defensive solidity.
Stephanie White was questioned about this defensive performance after the game and applauded her players for their resilience.
"Yeah, I think it continues to show that we've had our moments where we've defended really well. I think we did in Seattle as well ... But I think when you see the fruits of your labor, when you recognize how it makes your job easier," she explained (from 1:51 onwards).
The Fever held the Aces to 54 points on Thursday and had a similar performance against the Lynx, beating them 74-59, to clinch the Commissioner's Cup.
