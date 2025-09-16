"She did it just like a dude would": WNBA fans lose it as Caitlin Clark seemingly checks out Stephanie White in viral video

Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the start of the postseason, but she was still at the centre of attention during the Indiana Fever’s first-round matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. A clip of Clark went viral on social media after cameras caught her staring at coach Stephanie White.Midway through the first quarter, the broadcast camera panned to Clark and Chloe Bibby, who were both sitting out with season-ending injuries. Clark was then caught giving a full head-to-toe glance at White as she walked past the bench.The incident went viral on social media as fans joked about the look Clark gave her coach.“she did it just like a dude would lmao,” @dk0321_ said.DK @dk0321_LINK@BricksCenter she did it just like a dude would lmao“She checks everybody out . No harm,” @sohali2012 wrote.“She not slick 😂,” @danhurleyuconn wrote.“You have to admit that is quite a look whatever it means,” @wordsquire said.“Probably thinking: &quot;I could do a better job than this b***h&quot;,” @hwarangdo186 wrote.“She loves a sharp outfit,” @FourthWing3 said.Later in the game, Caitlin Clark was one of the players to step in and prevent Stephanie White from getting penalized with a second technical foul for shouting at the officials.Unfortunately for Clark, Indiana fell 80-68 to the Atlanta Dream, dropping the opening game of their best-of-three series.Caitlin Clark makes plea to Indiana fans as Fever goes down 1-0 in seriesThe Indiana Fever may have lost the first game of the first-round series, but their playoff hopes are still alive. They’re heading back home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2, hoping to equal the series at one game apiece.Caitlin Clark used this moment to hype up the crowd, asking everyone to show the team their support on Tuesday.&quot;First home game since 2016,&quot; Clark said in a video shared by the Fever. &quot;I need to see every single person in Indianapolis, whether you're inside the arena, could be outside of the arena, I don't care. Show up. Get loud for my teammates. We need to get a dub and then we're taking it back to Atlanta. LET'S GOOOOOO!&quot;The Fever have been stronger on home court this season, going 13-9 compared to 11-11 on the road. Their last meeting of their regular-season series against the Atlanta Dream ended in a dominant 99-82 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.