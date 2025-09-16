  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "She did it just like a dude would": WNBA fans lose it as Caitlin Clark seemingly checks out Stephanie White in viral video

"She did it just like a dude would": WNBA fans lose it as Caitlin Clark seemingly checks out Stephanie White in viral video

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 16, 2025 04:39 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the start of the postseason, but she was still at the centre of attention during the Indiana Fever’s first-round matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. A clip of Clark went viral on social media after cameras caught her staring at coach Stephanie White.

Ad

Midway through the first quarter, the broadcast camera panned to Clark and Chloe Bibby, who were both sitting out with season-ending injuries. Clark was then caught giving a full head-to-toe glance at White as she walked past the bench.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The incident went viral on social media as fans joked about the look Clark gave her coach.

“she did it just like a dude would lmao,” @dk0321_ said.
Ad
“She checks everybody out . No harm,” @sohali2012 wrote.
“She not slick 😂,” @danhurleyuconn wrote.
“You have to admit that is quite a look whatever it means,” @wordsquire said.
“Probably thinking: "I could do a better job than this b***h",” @hwarangdo186 wrote.
“She loves a sharp outfit,” @FourthWing3 said.

Later in the game, Caitlin Clark was one of the players to step in and prevent Stephanie White from getting penalized with a second technical foul for shouting at the officials.

Ad

Unfortunately for Clark, Indiana fell 80-68 to the Atlanta Dream, dropping the opening game of their best-of-three series.

Caitlin Clark makes plea to Indiana fans as Fever goes down 1-0 in series

The Indiana Fever may have lost the first game of the first-round series, but their playoff hopes are still alive. They’re heading back home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2, hoping to equal the series at one game apiece.

Ad

Caitlin Clark used this moment to hype up the crowd, asking everyone to show the team their support on Tuesday.

"First home game since 2016," Clark said in a video shared by the Fever. "I need to see every single person in Indianapolis, whether you're inside the arena, could be outside of the arena, I don't care. Show up. Get loud for my teammates. We need to get a dub and then we're taking it back to Atlanta. LET'S GOOOOOO!"

The Fever have been stronger on home court this season, going 13-9 compared to 11-11 on the road. Their last meeting of their regular-season series against the Atlanta Dream ended in a dominant 99-82 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications